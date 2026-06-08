Instant Analysis after Alabama's 7-2 Win Over St. John's in Tuscaloosa Super Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is going back to the College World Series for the first time since 1999 after the Crimson Tide outlasted the rain and washed away the St. John's Red Storm in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

The Crimson Tide swept St. John's, winning 8-0 and 7-2 across three days of action in Sewell-Thomas Stadium, but after 27 years of waiting the Alabama players got to dogpile and celebrate a momentous accomplishment.

Alabama hadn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2023, but team leaders espoused confidence that the program was always capable of great accomplishments, and this year, things just came together to make a deep run.

"I feel like there wasn't much of a difference," Torres said. "I guess we just played better baseball, realistically. Ever since I've been here, last year's team and this year's team, like, I've never been around a group of guys that love each other as much as we do, like, actually. We go out to practice, and we're having fun out there. It's not just like our job, we're actually going out there, having fun, and playing the game. I feel like that's what it is, just playing loose. Our coaches set the standard, and they just let us play free, and that's all you can ask for. I feel like that's been the difference for us."

Alabama hit 10 home runs across five NCAA tournament games in two weekends. The Crimson Tide lineup features multiple dangerous hitters that have stepped up, delivering clutch throughout the season.

"I think honestly, it's just, like, timely hitting," Zane Adams said. "This year, it seems like we just get the hits when we need to. Last year, Cade Snell hits the ball a foot further, and who knows where we ended up? This year, Brady Neal hits it over the fence. I think that's the big difference."

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI baseball writer Joe Gaither shares his quick thoughts and takeaways from inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium after 7-seeded Alabama beat St. John's in their second game at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional to secure a place in next week's College World Series.

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