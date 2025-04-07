Instant Analysis: Alabama Gymnastics Advances to Nationals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Confronted with season-on-the-line stakes once again on Sunday night in the NCAA regional final at Coleman Coliseum, the Alabama gymnastics team responded and placed second to advance to nationals.
A group which has overcome so many difficulties throughout the 2025 season will now be one of the last eight teams standing in NCAA gymnastics, recording a season-high 197.675 to move on to Fort Worth alongside No. 3 Florida.
The No. 11 Crimson Tide stepped up when the moment demanded it most, overcoming a fall in the leadoff spot on floor during the final event of the evening to lock up its advancement. Senior Lilly Hudson completed the final home floor routine of her college career with a 9.950.
Head coach Ashley Johnston, who has taken the Alabama program to nationals in two of her three seasons at the helm, was proud of a team of athletes which never folded amid the challenges presented during the regular season.
Alabama also had a great beam performance when it couldn't settle for anything less, posting four individual scores of 9.900 or greater in its third event. That set up momentum for the floor exercise, where the team overcame one more hurdle to continue its season.
No. 6 Cal and No. 14 Oregon State finished third and fourth, respectively, in the regional final and were eliminated. Florida won the regional crown with a 197.700.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Katie Windham and Will Miller recap the Tuscaloosa Regional, Alabama's advancement to nationals for the second straight season and clutch performance in the regional final.