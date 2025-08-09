Instant Analysis: Takeaways from Kalen DeBoer's Post-Scrimmage Presser
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After Alabama had its first intersquad scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning, second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer held a press conference where he addressed how the team performed and some of the ways the squad has grown since the spring and start of camp.
The inevitable question about the quarterbacks did arrive, at which point DeBoer reiterated the team's hope of officially naming its starter after scrimmage number two and said he anticipates things ultimately playing out as such.
Offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts and defensive lineman Tim Smith were both held out of the scrimmage due to injuries. DeBoer did not give specific timelines on either starting player, but added that he likes Smith's progress and Roberts isn't expected to be down long-term.
DeBoer shared that when it comes to commanding huddles, Ty Simpson and Austin Mack had the edge on Keelon Russell, not giving any inclination that this was out of the ordinary because of Russell's experience level compared to the other two. However, those statements provide some level of insight into the specifics of the quarterback battle, in which Simpson has the most game reps.
Rico Scott and Cole Adams were two players whose names came up at the wide receiver position. Both are contenders for the No. 4 spot in the rotation. The No. 3 nod appears destined for Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, who was also alluded to by DeBoer Saturday as someone who made plays in the scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama went with Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry at left guard in the absence of Roberts. Dewberry and Geno VanDeMark are in a battle for the starting spot there, but the latter took over at right guard while the veteran Roberts didn't go Saturday.
Jam Miller's name continues to emerge during fall camp. The elder statesman of the running back room is now in his fourth year, and the preseason Doak Walker Watch List honoree's play has received recognition from DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
"I thought it was one of the better showings I've seen Jam have in a scrimmage," DeBoer said on Saturday. "I think Jam certainly had the best day, and that's been consistent. Feel good about all of them in pass protection, first with their responsibilities and the ability to go up there and execute, too, and get the job done with blitzes and things like that."