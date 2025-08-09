Two Alabama Linemen Missed First Fall Scrimmage with Injuries
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama was without two starters from a season ago in Saturday's fall scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer said offensive guard Jaeden Roberts and defensive lineman James Smith did not participate in the scrimmage.
"Really, all the injuries that we have right now… We’ve got Jaeden Roberts still dinged up from the middle of the week, just stuff we’re dealing with and keep evaluating him," DeBoer said Saturday. "Don't expect to be a long term thing, but don't know his timeline necessarily. James Smith continues to come along, and I like the progress that he's showing."
In a question about the pass rush at the end of the press conference, DeBoer mentioned Smith as an important piece in "the limited time early on," but it is unclear if he means in the scrimmage, or just during fall camp.
Alabama's offensive coaches have been talking about all the rotation and switching the team has been doing along the offensive line in fall camp to build depth, but with Roberts out, the rotation shortened on Saturday.
"Left guard was Kam [Dewberry], right guard was Geno [VanDeMark], and so that was kind of our lineup" DeBoer said. "That's more than likely kind of what it looked like before camp, and that hasn't really changed much with the main core of six guys competing for those spots more days than not."
Roberts started 12 games at right guard for Alabama last season, but during the media viewing periods, he has been playing with the second team some. Smith played in all 13 games in 2024, finishing his true sophomore season with 20 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.
Those were the only two injuries DeBoer mentioned, and the Alabama head coach feels like the team is in a good spot health wise just three weeks ahead of the season opener at Florida State.
"For the most part, we're in a good spot," he said. "I think a lot of what we went through in the spring has really helped us. I was hoping this would be a blessing in disguise, but I think we're building some depth. When you don't have a guy out there, you feel good not just about that replacement or who's competing for those spots, but also the guys that are now moving up the depth chart from maybe a three to a two and so forth."