Is Ryan Williams Still Alabama's No. 1 Wide Receiver? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham discusses whether or not Ryan Williams is still Alabama's top options at wide receiver.
Ryan Williams had a meteoric rise to becoming one of the most popular players in college football after a strong freshman campaign with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, including one of the most memorable moments of the 2024 season with his game-winning catch against No. 1 Georgia.
He lead Alabama in all major statistical receiving categories last year during his freshman campaign, leading to the assumption that he would once again be the Crimson Tide's top pass-catcher in 2025. That wasn't the case in the season opener against Florida State. Senior Germie Bernard led the way with eight catches for 146 yards on 14 targets.
Bernard was just behind Williams last season with 794 receiving yards but only had two receiving touchdowns. Williams also received double-digit targets against the Seminoles (11), but he only reeled in five catches for 30 yards before exiting the game late in the fourth quarter with a concussion.
It is clear Saturday was not a great game for Williams, but one game is not a big enough sample size to make a pronouncement either way. It is unknown whether or not he will play this Saturday in the home opener against Louisiana Monroe. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has indicated that Williams is trending in a positive direction but has not made an official announcement about his availability for the game.
Bernard is the player the coaching staff is using as an example of how the game should be played. He and Simpson had a strong connection in the season opener at least. The senior wide receiver is fully capable of being the No. 1 guy, and it seems likely that he will step into that role. Williams will be attracting more attention from opposing defense after a strong freshman season.
Alabama has good options at wide receiver either way. Williams has shown the talent and potential to be the top guy in a wide receiver room, and Bernard brings the talent, work ethic and experience.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments on social media.