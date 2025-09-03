Kalen DeBoer Shares Midweek Injury Updates Ahead of Louisiana Monroe
Alabama football will face Louisiana Monroe on Saturday for its home opener and second game of the season. The Crimson Tide fell to Florida State 31-17 on the road this past Saturday.
After sharing updates on both ongoing and new injuries on Monday, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer discussed the latest for five players on Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference.
Ryan Williams
The Alabama wide receiver sustained a concussion during the fourth quarter of the loss to Florida State. His status for Saturday is still unknown, but he's been practicing.
"Ryan Williams, coming along day-to-day," DeBoer said. "He's been on the practice field. He's doing the normal protocol, and coming along nicely, that's probably the best way of explaining it."
Tim Keenan III
The Alabama co-captain and defensive tackle sustained an ankle injury just a couple of days before the season opener, and a tightrope surgery will force him to miss multiple games. Nevertheless, he seems to be making a ton of progress.
"Tim Keenan will not be available this week, but he's doing really well and making the progress that we would expect," DeBoer said. "This is not a long-term injury for him."
Jah-Marien Latham
The Alabama WOLF linebacker suffered a lower-body injury against Florida State. That said, his status is still up in the air for ULM.
"Jah-Marien Latham is actually doing better, just the word I got here, doing better than we expected," DeBoer said. "Unsure yet what that looks like for this weekend."
Jam Miller
Perhaps the most frustrating setback came two weeks before the season opener, as running back Jam Miller sustained an upper-body injury. DeBoer said on Aug. 22 that he anticipates Miller being available to face Georgia on Sept. 27, however, his latest update didn't rule out a return for Wisconsin on Sept. 13.
"Jam is doing really well," DeBoer said. "He will not be available this week, but coming along again, as good as you could expect it. And, you know, we knew there'd be a possibility for next week, and that's certainly still the case."
Isaiah Horton
The Alabama wide receiver fought through a lower-body injury and toughened it out against the Seminoles. Things are looking up for him as well ahead of Louisiana Monroe.
"And Isaiah is looking great," DeBoer said. "Isaiah is doing a great job. Was extremely sore, and really did a nice job turning the corner here over the last 24 hours. So I expect, you know, assuming there's no setbacks, I expect him to be at a pretty high level on Saturday."