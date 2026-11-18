There's much more to college football than what is seen on the field on Saturday.

Team meetings, film watching, walkthroughs, practice, warmups and bonding all play a role in a team's success. Each of these factors has helped Alabama lift its record to 8-2, as the Crimson Tide is the No. 3 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked during Wednesday's SEC teleconference where he believes his team has grown most this season, and with two regular-season contests remaining, Alabama proves that the off-the-game-day-field stuff matters.

"What you do is you understand who you are, and there's an inner toughness that this team has," DeBoer said. "I mean, we say it and they live it. I can see it on the sideline more and more. I even ask our staff what you see on the sideline, and there is intentionality between our players and our coaches of having each other's back and making sure that they are aware that you have their back."

Alabama has had some tough moments this season. It started poorly against Kentucky, Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt before ending the game with double-digit margins of victory.

DeBoer emphasized how the sideline intensity "got us through times" of struggle during the first quarter and half. The sideline becomes the secret ingredient to those big-time wins.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"A side of the ball goes out there and gets the job done," DeBoer said. "It might be a special teams play even. But our guys have a belief in our football team, and I think we're a really good football team. And it's a matter of just every day they know each other. Every guy in this group is working extremely hard to help us continue to move along and go accomplish the goals we want.

"But I think there's an inner toughness that this team has, and I think there's a physicality. I think there's a finish piece and a want-to, and it starts with that. And these guys really do care and are giving everything they have."

As previously stated, the Crimson Tide has two more games (both at home) before the postseason. Alabama will face Chattanooga at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday before hosting Auburn for the 91st Iron Bowl on Nov. 28.

UA should come out on top in both of these games, and of course, that is not a guarantee. But the equation is simple: more sideline intensity creates more momentum on the field, which leads to wins. Alabama must continue to build on this as the CFP looms.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.