James Burnip Lands on “Ray’s 8” for Week 7 Performance: Roll Call, October 15, 2024
Alabama punter James Burnip landed on the Ray Guy Award’s weekly “Ray’s 8.” The Ray’s 8 highlights the top eight punting performances from that week’s games.
The other seven members of this week’s Ray’s 8 are Andrew Stokes (USF), Caleb Junko (Pitt), Eddie Czaplicki (USC), Ivan Mora (Wake Forest), Lachlan Wilson (Cal), Lucas Borrow (Hawaii) and Ryan Hanson (JMU).
Burnip punted three times in Saturday’s win versus South Carolina. He averaged 47.7 yards per punt, with his longest going for 59. All three of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line.
Burnip had previously won the Ray Guy Award’s punter of the week in Week 3 for his performance against Wisconsin. Burnip has now made the Ray’s 8, three times this season, with the two previous coming in week one and week three. He is currently on the Ray Guy Award watchlist.
Alabama has never had a Ray Guy Award winner, but the last Crimson Tide punter to come close was JK Scott. Scott was a two-time finalist for the award, but failed to win the award itself. Burnip has been punting nearly on par with how he did a season ago.
It is still a ways away until the award recipient gets announced, but Burnip has proven time and time again that he deserves to be up there with the best of them.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama Athletics Events Scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No Alabama Athletics Events Scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball has been projected by the media to finish sixth in the SEC ahead of the upcoming season. Additionally, Crimson Tide guard Sarah Ashlee Barker was named to the Preseason First Team All-SEC on Monday. Barker earned First Team All-SEC honors last year after leading the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance for the third time in four years.
- Alabama baseball releases its practice schedule for week three.
- Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season after suffering a torn pec against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 15, 1966: Sportswriters called Alabama’s 11-10 heart-stopping victory at Tennessee "a miracle win in Knoxville" and "one of the greatest games ever played in the SEC." Kenny Stabler, 0-for-7 in the first half, rallied the Crimson Tide to 11 points in the final quarter. Stabler sneaked in for a touchdown, passed a two-point conversion to Wayne Cook, and drove Alabama to the 1-yard line to set up a 17-yard field goal by Steve Davis with 3:23 remaining. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You never know what a football player is made of until he plays against Alabama”- Tennessee coach Gen. Robert Neyland