Number of Former Alabama Players With NFL's Eagles Up to Nine: Roll Call
Former Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks has earned his way back into the NFL as the defensive back is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Ricks appeared in 23 games for the Eagles over the last two seasons and returns to the franchise after being waved by on Aug. 25.
Ricks's signing suggests the Eagles may be without cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Jakorian Bennett in their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's recorded 21 total tackles with three passes defended while helping Philadelphia win the Super Bowl last season.
If activated, Ricks would be the 14th former Alabama defensive back on an NFL roster this season, the most of any college. The Eagles already have seven former Crimson Tide players on the active roster (Jihaad Campbell, Landon Dickerson, Jalen Hurts, John Metchie III, DeVonta Smith, Tyler Steen and Byron Young) plus Cameron Latu is on the practice squad per the Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, September 24, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Tennis: ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Tennis: Vit Kalina and Matic Kriznik defeated Sean Daryabeigi and Lucas Andrade da Silva from South Carolina in straight sets to earn a spot in the Round of 32 in the ITA All-American Championships
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterbacks are 10-9 in their first career SEC road start dating back to 1991. The signal callers have averaged 14-of-25 for 183 yards with 1.2 touchdowns and .6 interceptions in 19 starts.
Class of 2027 pitcher and infielder Lyla Morici committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Morici is out of Marietta, Ga. and considered a 4-star recruit by Softball America.
Alabama soccer is back in the rankings, landing at No. 25 after defeating LSU and Texas this week.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 24, 1972: Joe Namath passed for a career-high 496 yards in a win vs the Baltimore Colts. He was 15-for-28 with six touchdown passes as the New York Jets won 44-34. It was the first of three 400-yard games during his career.
September 24, 1988: Alabama easily handled Vanderbilt, 44-10, but lost both tailback Bobby Humphrey and cornerback Gene Jelks to season-ending injuries. Humphrey re-broke his foot while Jelks suffered a knee injury.
September 24, 1984: Darren Mustin, who transferred from Middle Tennessee and was a starter on Nick Saban’s first team at Alabama in 2007, was born.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“This is as good as it gets. Something that you might not know is that 52 percent of the players in the NFL come from 27 schools. This school is right now at the top of the list.”- Bill Parcells while visiting Alabama