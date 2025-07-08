Alabama Misses Out on 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse to SEC Foe
After one of the best month long runs on the recruiting trail in program history, things have seemingly begun to finally slow down a bit for the Crimson Tide as the calendar moves through the summer.
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff received a bit of bad news on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as 4-Star linebacker Brayden Rouse from Marietta, Georgia officially committed to rival Tennessee, making his announcement on an Instagram livestream.
The 6-foot-2, 220 lb. prospect was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30, but now becomes the Volunteers' 19th commit of the class.
Rouse is ranked as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and the No. 8 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. As a junior for Kell High School, he finished with 111 tackles, 15 TFL's, 3.5 sacks, an interception and six pass deflections on defense. On the offensive end, he compiled nearly 400 receiving yards and eight scores.
While missing out on a player like Rouse is certainly less than ideal, especially given where he did commit to, Alabama already holds a commitment this cycle from 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin and could be closing in on 5-Star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones as well as 4-Star Anthony Davis, Jr.
The Crimson Tide currently holds 19 commitments in the 2026 class and is still expecting commitments from several talented players on its board. Despite losing out on a long time target like Rouse, Alabama is still in a great spot for this year's cycle.
Upcoming Commitment Dates to Watch
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
4-Star DL Elijah Golden - July 26
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)