Alabama football was bound to give us a standout performer in its matchup with Chattanooga, and that certainly happened in the team's 47-0 win over the Mocs. Meanwhile, basketball coasted to an 18-point win over Kennesaw State, and multiple NFL alumni dominated. We'll highlight the best from all of that in this week's edition of Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week.

Freshman of the Week: Jaxon Richardson

Richardson achieved two career firsts in Alabama's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State last Tuesday: his first game scoring in double figures and his first hard hat.

The freshman shot 6-for-7 from the field. Five of his makes were dunks, with the sixth being an athletic layup. Richardson spoke after the game about his "fearless" mentality when attacking the basket, which has given fans plenty of highlights through the first six games of the season.

Richardson also grabbed six boards and leads Alabama's freshmen with four rebounds per game. If he regularly plays the way he did against the Owls, he should have plenty of hard hats coming his way.

We are running out of captions for Jaxon Richardson's dunks... 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VRr6vCuLHx — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) November 18, 2026

Athlete of the Week: Austin Mack

Mack was brilliant in his first career start, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns, while adding a fifth on the ground. It was a well-deserved payoff for a player who'd waited four years for this opportunity.

Mack led Alabama to touchdowns on each of his final four drives. The offense was moving exactly how it should have against the FCS Mocs.

Alabama QB Austin Mack was making his way off the field after his first career start, but turned around after seemingly realizing he’d forgotten to give his headband to a kid he’d promised it to.



Mack ran all the way back to the sideline to find the kid and give him the band. pic.twitter.com/mcCIUfTI6h — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) November 21, 2026

Pro Athlete of the Week: Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans are working overtime to try to overcome a slow start to the season and return to the playoffs. The team's 26-3 Thursday Night Football win over the Indianapolis Colts was a step in the right direction, and Anderson was a game-wrecker throughout.

The two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year sacked Daniel Jones in the end zone for a safety in the win. It was one of the four QB hits he logged on the day to go along with five tackles and two tackles for a loss, spearheaded a dominant defensive showing for Houston.

SAFETY.



WILL ANDERSON JR. IS A MONSTER.



INDvsHOU on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E7sYceCOiZ — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Bryce Young

Young led the Panthers to a crucial 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that gave the Panthers a two-game lead in the NFC South. The Heisman winner led Carolina on a 12-play, 55-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal with 1:44 to play. It was Young's 14th career game-winning drive.

Not bad for a fourth-year player.

Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan for a Panthers TD!



BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DrvaI7l2dE — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

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