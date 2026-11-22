TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama did what it needed to do against an inferior opponent. Even without starting quarterback Keelon Russell, who was resting his ankle, the Crimson Tide rolled to a 47-0 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

A game like this with such a large talent gap between the two opponents can make it challenging to extrapolate any definite conclusions. Alabama should beat an FCS opponent this badly. But that isn't always the case, as other scores around the country showed.

It was another good day for the Crimson Tide defense, which seems like it's peaking at the right time, and the offense showed some encouraging signs as the regular season starts to wind down.

Here are five of my biggest takeaways from Saturday's win for the latest edition of Tide Takeaways:

Decision to rest some starters pays off because...

In addition to Russell, Alabama held out left guard William Sanders, defensive back Red Morgan and linebackers Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson. Outside linebacker Desmond Umeozulu, who has been out since a turf toe injury against Florida State in Week 3, participated in pregame warmups but did not play.

All of those players listed above probably could have played this week if Alabama needed to, but it wasn't necessary this Saturday. With all the injury issues Alabama has had this season and the big goals ahead that the team still wants to accomplish, it was a wise decision to hold those guys out.

Chattanooga was overmatched in every way, and Alabama didn't need its best game to get a win against the Mocs. With the way the rest of the college football slate shook out on Saturday night, it's looking like Alabama could have a month between games, which would allow some of the injured players even more time to get healthy if the Crimson Tide can handle business against Auburn.

... secondary and offensive line depth are becoming slightly concerning

Alabama literally ran out of players at the Husky position during the game. Morgan has been the starter, and he did not dress out. Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. served as Morgan's backup for most of the year but is no longer on the team. Chuck McDonald then filled in for Morgan and left the game with an injury in the first half.

Ivan Taylor moved over to Husky once McDonald got hurt but also exited the game after what appeared to be concerns over a head injury.

On the positive side, DeBoer seemed confident that Morgan and Taylor would be available for the Iron Bowl next week. So Alabama should be fine in the secondary, but Saturday showed how quickly the depth can run thin at certain positions.

Along the offensive line, Mal Waldrep Jr. was filling in for William Sanders at left guard. Sanders underwent tightrope surgery after the Texas A&M game and has also been dealing with another lingering injury. Waldrep exited the game pretty early with an upper-body injury, according to DeBoer.

"I think he'll be all right for next week, but we'll have to work through the week here," DeBoer said of Waldrep.

Texas transfer Nick Brooks came in at left guard after Waldrep went into the injury tent. Alabama added several backup offensive linemen from the transfer portal this offseason, but there's not a ton of experience in that group. If both Sanders and Waldrep can't go against Auburn, things could get a little interesting at the guard position.

Austin Mack is a serviceable backup, but Alabama needs Keelon Russell healthy moving forward

If you look at Austin Mack's final stat line from the win, it's really good. The fourth-year quarterback completed 20 of his 25 attempts for 254 yards and four touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown.

Three of his five incompletions came during Alabama's first three drives, which included two punts. Mack acknowledged after the game that he was nervous to make his first career start.

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"Eventually settled in, and me and the guys got going," Mack said.

There won't be much time for settling in with the games Alabama has ahead. Mack has been in DeBoer's system much longer than Russell, dating back to their time at Washington, but now Russell has much more in-game experience. There's also a reason Russell won the job back in fall camp.

Mack's loyalty to DeBoer should be commended. He stayed and fought for the starting job after following DeBoer from Washington, and he will likely have the opportunity to be a starter at a different Power Four school next season as a grad transfer. For now, Alabama needs Russell as healthy as possible if it wants to make a run in the College Football Playoff.

After the game, DeBoer said Alabama didn't want to risk anything with Russell by putting him in a "vulnerable position" against Chattanooga. He expects Russell to be back for the Iron Bowl.

"On the home stretch, he's looking really good," DeBoer said of Russell. "And I'd expect him to be going full speed, full go all week next week in practice."

Wommack brings the heat

Alabama's defense has been criticized at times this year for playing in soft coverage that allows the opponent quick passes for chunk yards. Kane Wommack knew Chattanooga didn't want to throw the ball a lot, especially with a third-string quarterback, so he loaded up the box and brought the house.

"That's Coach Wommack for you," Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins said. "Aggressive play calling. I definitely enjoyed it, being out there with the guys."

Alabama recorded only two sacks, but Chattanooga attempted just 12, giving the Crimson Tide fewer opportunities to rush the passer compared to most games The defense tallied six total tackles for loss.

"Just want to attack, just attack and set the tone, and guys executing and everyone's got to do their job," DeBoer said. "And so knowing that we could do that and operate with our defense against what they were going to do offensively and the style of play that they had with a lot of the run game. We just wanted to really set the tone there defensively."

Chattanooga had no chance against Alabama. Of the Mocs' 10 drives, five were three-and-outs and another was a safety. The Crimson Tide defense has now gone nine straight quarters without allowing a touchdown.

Previewing the future Crimson Tide stars

With the ever-present threat of the transfer portal, it's hard to know exactly which young players will be back for the Crimson Tide next season. However, Saturday's win gave us an early look at who some of the future stars could be. The goal in games like this is to get the starters out as soon as possible.

Alabama had 12 different players catch a pass, and 19 players record at least one tackle.

"Good day for our team," DeBoer said. "Senior day and just getting a lot of guys the chance to get out there on the football field. Today's a special time for them and getting a chance to reward them is something you want to try to do. And so, a lot goes into the season and the football team continuing to stay the course and do the things that we're doing, the sacrifices that are made. Credit our seniors and credit a lot of the guys that don't get a lot of notoriety for going out there and helping us and doing their thing today."

Freshman quarterback Jett Thomalla made his collegiate and performed well. He was 3 of 5 for 36 yards and a touchdown in limited action. Freshman wide receiver Cederian Morgan snagged two catches for 35 yards.

On the defensive side, highly rated freshman Nolan Wilson recorded a sack in the fourth quarter.

"I'm just gonna keep hitting on the young guys who haven't gotten an opportunity in the beginning of the season," Thompkins said. "Shoot, Nolan Wilson got out there and got him a sack today. I'm super proud of him for that. Hopefully he can build his confidence to come along. He's a great player, and he can help us down the stretch if he just keeps getting better like he did today."

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