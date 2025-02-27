JeAnna Cunningham Named to SEC Community Service Team: Roll Call, February 27, 2025
Alabama women's basketball graduate center JeAnna Cunningham was named to the SEC Community Service Team on Wednesday.
Cunningham was a member of the Alabama Athletics Student-Athlete Advisory Committee where she often visited the Boys & Girls Club and the West Alabama Food Bank. She also spent time at the Capstone Village and volunteered with the Temporary Emergency Services of West Alabama which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families in crisis situations.
Additionally, before the Crimson Tide's Power of Pink game on Feb. 23 against Auburn, Cunningham was one of the program's representatives who spent a morning touring the DCH Cancer Center and talking with patients who were undergoing treatment.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track & Field, Cross Country vs. SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day
- Women's Basketball vs. LSU, Coleman Coliseum, SEC Network, 8 p.m. CT
Did You Notice?
- Alabama punter James Burnip and linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Que Robinson were the first to arrive at the 2025 NFL Combine as they took part in the media session.
- Alabama women's basketball has a big matchup against No. 7 LSU tonight in Coleman Coliseum. Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry took part in a video with the Crimson Chaos to promote the rivalry game.
- Former Alabama standout and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts delivered his acceptance speech after being named the Philadelphia Citizen of the Year.
- Executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy was named the general manager for football at Oklahoma. In other words, Nagy is joining the SEC.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 184 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 27, 1958: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant wrapped up hiring his first staff at Alabama, which included Jerry Claiborne, Dee Powell, Pat James, Carney Laslie, Phil Cutchin, Bobby Keith, Gene Stallings and Sam Bailey. – Bryant Museum
February 27, 1992: Adrian Hubbard was born in Washington, D.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He was just an old-fashioned coach with old-fashioned values who had the one thing a lot of coaches and administrators preach, but too few actually have. He had integrity.''
–– John Clay in The Lexington Herald-Leader after Jerry Claiborne died of a heart attack in 2000.