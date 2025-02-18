JT Blackwood to Start Alabama Baseball's First Midweek Game: Roll Call, Feb. 18, 2025
Following a 3-0 start to the 2025 season thanks to a home a sweep against Bradley this past weekend, the Alabama baseball team has its first midweek game on Tuesday (also at home) against Middle Tennessee.
Starting that game on the mound will be righty JT Blackwood, who made his Crimson Tide debut in the season opener on Feb. 14. The Wallace State transfer is expected to be one of the names among the pitching staff who can compete for a weekend spot.
Head coach Rob Vaughn mentioned Blackwood as someone who had a good preseason showing. He pitched Friday in relief but has plenty of starting experience from his previous stop.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla. Live Stats
- Men's golf: Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Fla.
- Swim and dive: SEC Championship in Athens, Ga. Watch Prelims Watch Finals
- Softball: vs. Jacksonville State in Huntsville, Ala. (6:30 p.m. CT). Watch Listen Live Stats
- Baseball: vs. Middle Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (4 p.m. CT). Watch Listen Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Texas A&M 88-49 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's golf: in third place after opening round at Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Fla.
- Women's golf: in 11th place through 36 holes at Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla.
- Women's diving: opened SEC Championships with four athletes competing in Athens, Ga.
Did You Notice?
- The No. 18 Alabama women's basketball team dominated its home game against Texas A&M Monday night, by a final score of 88-49. Former Crimson Tide head coach Rick Moody, who led the program to a Final Four appearance in 1994, was in attendance at Coleman Coliseum.
- The Alabama softball game against Jacksonville State, as part of the Rocket City Softball Showcase in Huntsville, Ala., was moved up a day as part of the event being rescheduled as a whole due to inclement weather.
- Former Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., now with the Houston Texans, does not want to get back up to 260 pounds.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 193 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- February 18, 1966: Brice Building won the contract to expand Denny Stadium to 56,000 seats by September 1. The cost of adding the 13,000 seats and modernizing the stadium was $1,044,763.
- February 18, 1971: George Teague was born in Oscoda, Mich.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Alabama’s cornerbacks don’t impress me one bit. They’re overrated. Real men don’t play zone defense, and we’ll show them a thing or two come January 1st.”- Miami's Lamar Thomas prior to Sugar Bowl