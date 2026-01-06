Alabama Adds Transfer Portal Running Back on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's it's another transfer portal Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the latest Crimson Tide news in relation to the portal. Alabama added a running back, but lost two key defensive pieces entering 2026.

The program kicks off by welcoming Woods back from Christmas vacation. He details his time in Norway and gives a final Titans report of the year before diving into the weekend's transfer portal activity.

The show then transitions to discuss Monday's transfer portal addition of Qua Russaw. Woods and Gaither talk about the defensive losses to the portal and what some positions will look like before transitioning to the Crimson Tide's offensive addition of N.C. State running back Hollywood Smoothers.

We talk about Smoothers' skillset and compare him to a few other running backs, Dax calls on the voicemail line and talks about the transfer portal losses and the addition of Smoothers before we transition to Ty Simpson. What should Simpson do during this time? Enter his name in the NFL Draft? Return to Tuscaloosa for one last year? Transfer to another football program to play his final season?

The program ends in a full circle moment by noticing the news that James Smith entered the transfer portal, kicking off Tuesday's news of the day. The Crimson Tide lost the high school teammates that were supposed to terrorize defenses, but ultimately never lived up to their potential.

