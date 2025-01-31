Junior Day Preview, Senior Bowl Recap and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," break down a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics, ranging from Alabama hoops to recruiting news and more.
The pair opens the show with a deep dive into Tide hoops' four game win streak, as well as a discussion about Mark Sears' benching for the second half of last Saturday's victory over LSU. Since its baffling home loss to Ole Miss, Alabama has bounced back with wins over Kentucky, Vanderbilt, LSU and Mississippi State.
While it has been far from perfect, Nate Oats' team has shown remarkable toughness in the last four games and will need to carry that if it hopes to come out victorious against Georgia on Saturday.
The Bulldogs come to town with the nation's 19th ranked defense, according to KenPom, and feature a 6-foot-11 wing in Asa Newell that can score at will.
Next, the duo talks a bit of Alabama recruiting, previewing the Tide's upcoming junior day in which Tuscaloosa will play host to over 20 prospects from the 2026 class and one from the 2027 class.
The full list of expected visitors can be found here.
Mason and Joe close the show by discussing this week's Senior Bowl practices and whether or not any of the five Crimson Tide participants improved their draft stock thus far. Alabama sent quarterback Jalen Milroe, tight end CJ Dippre, safety Malachi Moore (injured, did not participate), defensive lineman Tim Smith and punter James Burnip to Mobile for the annual event.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".