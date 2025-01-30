Where Alabama Softball Was Picked in SEC Preseason Coaches Poll
Alabama softball has historically been one of the top-two programs in the SEC, but the conference is now deeper than ever with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a 39-20 (10-14 SEC) season, which was the first time Alabama ever finished below .500 in SEC play with a first-round exit in the SEC tournament. However, the team turned it around in the NCAA tournament, making a run to the Women's College World Series.
Last season, Texas and Oklahoma were the top-two teams in college softball and faced off in the WCWS championship series with the Sooners winning their fourth straight national title. The respect for the two programs was evident in the SEC preseason predictions by the coaches, which were released on Thursday
Alabama was ranked No. 11 in the national polls, but picked to finish 10th in the SEC this season, showing just how tough the conference is. The coaches predicted newcomer Texas to win the league with Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M rounding out the top five.
2025 SEC Softball Coaches Preseason Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Texas (7), 186
2. Florida (6), 181
3. Oklahoma (2), 170
4. Tennessee, 168
5. Texas A&M, 153
6. LSU, 115
7. Arkansas, 104
8. Georgia, 103
9. Missouri, 100
10. Alabama, 97
11. Kentucky, 55
12. Mississippi State, 54
13. Auburn, 37
14. Ole Miss, 34
15. South Carolina, 28
