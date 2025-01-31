Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Locks in Junior Day Visitors
Alabama's annual junior day is set to take place this Saturday on February 1st, and will give many of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class a chance to not only show off their skills to Crimson Tide coaches, but also get a feel for Tuscaloosa and the campus as a whole.
As of now, Alabama holds just a single commit for the 2026 class, 4-Star cornerback Zyan Gibson. He made his announcement in December, choosing the Tide over the likes of Miami, Auburn and Tennessee.
With a lot of time left until the current class of juniors is set to make a decision, Kalen DeBoer and his staff still look to be very much in play for one of the top classes by the cycle's end.
According to 247Sports, the Tide is expected to welcome a massive crop of talented prospects. Take a look at who be in town for junior day.
Junior Day Visitors (Feb. 1)
- 4-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington - Spring Valley, California
- 4-Star Cornerback Zyan Gibson - Gadsden, Alabama (Alabama commit)
- 4-Star Cornerback Jorden Edmonds - Marietta, Georgia
- Defensive lineman Kamhariyan Johnson - Muscle Shoals, Alabama
- Defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin - Bessemer, Alabama
- 4-Star Edge Trenton Henderson - Pensacola, Florida
- 4-Star Edge Anthony Jones - Mobile, Alabama
- 4-Star Edge Kevin Ford, Jr. - Duncanville, Texas
- 4-Star Edge Khamari Brooks - Bogart, Georgia
- 4-Star Linebacker Cincere Johnson - Cleveland, Ohio
- 4-Star Offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko - Durham, North Carolina
- Offensive lineman Chris Booker - Atlanta, Georgia
- 3-Star Offensive lineman Bear McWhorter - White, Georgia
- 4-Star Offensive lineman Grant Wise - Milton, Florida
- 4-Star Running back Ezavier Crowell - Jackson, Alabama (reclassified from 2027 class)
- 4-Star Running back Jonathan Hatton, Jr. - Cibolo, Texas
- 4-Star Safety Lasiah Jackson - Leesburg, Georgia
- 4-Star Safety Kaden Hall - Milton, Florida
- 4-Star Safety Darryl Bell III - Hialeah, Florida (Florida State commit)
- 5-Star Wide receiver Tristen Keys - Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- 4-Star Wide receiver Cederian Morgan - Alexander City, Alabama
- 4-Star Wide receiver Xavier McDonald - Morton, Mississippi
- Keys, Brooks and Cincere Johnson, all top-15 players at their positions, named the Crimson Tide in their top schools this week.
- Crowell recently announced his decision to reclassify to the 2026 recruiting class, going from the top ranked player in the state, to the sixth ranked.
- Bell committed to Florida State in October of 2023, but is reportedly being pursued heavily by the Crimson Tide staff
- Alabama is also expecting a visit from elite 2027 prospect Jabarrius Garror from Vigor, Alabama.
Taking a look at those that will not be in town for junior day, Alabama continued to make headway with many more top ranked prospects, extending offers and making hometown visits.
Staff on the Road this Week
Nick Abrams II, one of the top-10 ranked players in the state of Maryland, took to social media to share a photo of himself with DeBoer and new linebackers coach Chuck Morrell. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 lbs., Abrams already has great size for an off-ball linebacker and is ranked as the No. 23 player in the nation at his position.
Other Crimson Tide coaches were also on the road this week, with defensive backs coach Mo Linguist, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, running backs coach Robert Gillespie and tight ends coach Bryan Ellis all making stops along the recruiting trail.
Linguist was in Tennessee visiting 4-Star cornerback Caden Harris at his home in Brownsville this week. Standing at 6-foot, 160 lbs., Harris is the No. 7 ranked player in the Volunteer state, and is a speedy defender with a knack for mirroring shifty wideouts.
Like DeBoer and Morrell, Kapilovic also stopped in Maryland, but instead to visit with 3-Star offensive line prospect Edward Baker. Standing at 6-foot-3, 330 lbs., Baker already possesses elite size for an interior offensive lineman and still has another year of varsity football remaining.
4-Star prospect Derek Cooper, who is being recruited as both a safety and as a running back by many top programs across the country, received a visit from Gillespie, likely signalling Alabama's intention of utilizing his talent in the backfield rather than on defense.
FInally, 4-Star tight end Mack Sutter received a visit from Ellis at Dunlap High School in Illinois. Standing at 6-foot-5, 225 lbs., Sutter is an athletic target and is ranked as the No. 3 player in the Prairie State.
Looking further at the 2026 class and beyond, the Crimson Tide sent out a dozen offers just this week alone to talented prospects across the nation.
Latest Alabama Offers
Class of 2026
4-Star Cornerback Brody Jennings - Jacksonville, Florida (Michigan commit)
4-Star Edge Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville, North Carolina
4-Star Edge Jaquez Wilkes - Wadley, Alabama
Edge Ebenezer Ewetade - Garner, North Carolina
Safety Tamarion Watkins - Rock Hill, South Carolina
Tight end Luke Sorensen - Anaheim, California
Tight end Eddie Whiting - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Class of 2027
4-Star Defensive lineman Benjarvius Shumaker - Ackerman, Mississippi
4-Star Linebacker Amarri Irvin - Bradenton, Florida
4-Star Offensive lineman Caden Moss - Jackson, Mississippi
Offensive lineman Lex Mailangi - Santa Ana, California
4-Star Quarterback Colton Nussmeier - Flower Mound, Texas
In Crimson Tide hoops news, 2025 signee Amari Allen continues to dominate his senior season as he once again put together an incredible performance this week for the Ashwaubenon Jaguars. Allen helped the team defeat the Bay Port Pirates 78-75 with a 39 point triple-double.
According to Joe Tipton of On3, Alabama is in the mix for two elite 2026 prospects, one of which is expected to be in Tuscaloosa for a visit this weekend.
Chris Washington, Jr., a 6-foot-7, 175 lb. wing player with elite scoring capabilities, will be in town this weekend as the Tide prepares to take on the Georgia Bulldogs at home in Coleman Coliseum.
Top-20 recruit Qayden Samuels is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 220 lb. small forward is the top ranked player in Maryland and the No. 20 ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports.
2025 Football Signees
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.
2025 Basketball Signees
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/18/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/18/2024)
Check out the Alabama men's basketball recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.