College Basketball Television Windows Amid Packed SEC Slate: Just A Minute
Tuesday night will mark another chapter in the still-growing saga of major dates on the SEC basketball calendar. With the league as stacked from the top down and competitive as any in the recent history of men's college basketball, there are three matchups on Jan. 14 that will feature two ranked teams playing one another.
One of those is No. 5 Alabama's home tilt opposite No. 23 Ole Miss. Both sport 3-0 records in conference play to go with equal overall marks which sit at 14-2. The other two are sixth-ranked Kentucky playing host to 10th-ranked Texas A&M and No. 2 Auburn defending home court against No. 14 Mississippi State.
All three contests are set to tip off at the same time (6 p.m. CT). Alabama's road win over Texas A&M this past Saturday followed a battle between top-ranked Tennessee and Texas which ran long on television, thus continuing the ubiquitous experience of channel-switching in order to catch multiple games running concurrently. Waiting in the wings for the earlier slate to conclude are two 8 p.m. CT starts, one of which includes eighth-ranked Florida, meaning it is all too likely those games will start while the prior three are still wrapping up.
The Crimson Tide and the Aggies, in fact, took almost three hours to get through a contest marred by foul calls and free throws, a fact briefly alluded to by Alabama coach Nate Oats during his postgame press conference. Traditional two-hour television windows are proving difficult when it comes to accommodating each and every game on its originally scheduled network. This phenomenon persists despite seemingly being a readily apparent nuance in the college basketball viewing experience.
