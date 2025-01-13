Bama Central

College Basketball Television Windows Amid Packed SEC Slate: Just A Minute

With a busy schedule of SEC basketball on Tuesday night, fans all across the sport will want to catch all the action.

Will Miller

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) dunks against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) dunks against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Tuesday night will mark another chapter in the still-growing saga of major dates on the SEC basketball calendar. With the league as stacked from the top down and competitive as any in the recent history of men's college basketball, there are three matchups on Jan. 14 that will feature two ranked teams playing one another.

One of those is No. 5 Alabama's home tilt opposite No. 23 Ole Miss. Both sport 3-0 records in conference play to go with equal overall marks which sit at 14-2. The other two are sixth-ranked Kentucky playing host to 10th-ranked Texas A&M and No. 2 Auburn defending home court against No. 14 Mississippi State.

All three contests are set to tip off at the same time (6 p.m. CT). Alabama's road win over Texas A&M this past Saturday followed a battle between top-ranked Tennessee and Texas which ran long on television, thus continuing the ubiquitous experience of channel-switching in order to catch multiple games running concurrently. Waiting in the wings for the earlier slate to conclude are two 8 p.m. CT starts, one of which includes eighth-ranked Florida, meaning it is all too likely those games will start while the prior three are still wrapping up.

The Crimson Tide and the Aggies, in fact, took almost three hours to get through a contest marred by foul calls and free throws, a fact briefly alluded to by Alabama coach Nate Oats during his postgame press conference. Traditional two-hour television windows are proving difficult when it comes to accommodating each and every game on its originally scheduled network. This phenomenon persists despite seemingly being a readily apparent nuance in the college basketball viewing experience.

Will Miller
WILL MILLER

Will Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama. He has experience covering a wide array of Crimson Tide sports, including football, baseball, basketball, gymnastics and soccer. He joined BamaCentral in the spring of 2023 and is also a freelance UFC interviewer. 

