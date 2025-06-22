Justin Thomas Drops Out of First Place at Travelers Championship: Roll Call
After a great start to the tournament, Round 3 at the Travelers Championship wasn't as kind to Justin Thomas. The former Alabama golfer was in first place after the first two rounds, but now is tied for 14th at 6-under-par.
Thomas shot under par the first two rounds, but shot a 3-over-par 73 on Saturday. Thomas is seeking his second top-10 finish since February.
Three other former Alabama golfers are in the field. Bud Cauley is tied for 37th. Davis Riley is in 67th, and Nick Dunlap is tied for 68th. The tournament will wrap up on Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
SEC News:
Vanderbilt Ends Transfer Portal Silence, Lands Ex-Cougar Outfielder
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama softball catcher Ally Shipman is now part of the Blaze in the AUSL after starting her professional career with the Talons.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Dylan Ray earned his first career AAA win on Saturday. He is part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
- Lane Kiffin's son, Knox, attended a camp in Tuscaloosa this weekend. He is a quarterback in the class of 2028.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
69 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 22, 1966: Florida, with returning quarterback Steve Spurrier, was picked to challenge reigning national champion Alabama for the SEC crown. The strength of the Crimson Tide, according to media representatives, was its "smallish but quick" offensive line anchored by tackles Cecil Dowdy and Jerry Duncan and guards Bruce Stephens and John Calvert. One of the big question marks was thought to be quarterback, where backup Kenny Stabler replaced the graduated Steve Sloan. — Bryant Museum
June 22, 2009: Bert Bank, an American politician and war hero who founded the Alabama Football Radio Network, died at the age of 94. Bank founded two Tuscaloosa radio stations (WTBC and WUOA) and wrote the book, “Back From the Living Dead,” about his experiences as a POW and Bataan Death March survivor
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I bear no bitterness or rancor. It was a different time and the world has changed. I hope there will come a day when all the people in the world will live in peace and happiness." — Bert Bank