Bama Central

Kadyn Proctor Joined The Joe Gaither Show

We kick the week off with our SEC Media Days interview with the Alabama left tackle. | Episode 484

Joe Gaither

JG Show
JG Show / Joe Gaither
In this story:

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez by playing our interview with Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor from SEC Media Days. Proctor talked about his NFL Draft stock, what he's learned in three seasons, his relationship with Wilkin Formby and how his chemistry is coming with a new left guard.

The Proctor interview sends the show down an SEC Media Days rabbit hole where Fernandez asks if we feel better, worse, or the same about the Crimson Tide in 2025. We discuss who we voted for in the Preseason All-SEC awards before turning to the voicemail line.

The show takes two different voicemails on football scheduling questions. First, we talk about why Alabama football never plays in-state schools for its non-conference opponents, but Auburn does. Secondly, we address South Carolina scheduling Alabama as its homecoming opponent. Are the Gamecocks disrespecting the Crimson Tide or does the decision have more to do with the way the schedule falls for the Garnett and Black?

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

manual

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Home/All Things Bama