Kadyn Proctor Joined The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez by playing our interview with Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor from SEC Media Days. Proctor talked about his NFL Draft stock, what he's learned in three seasons, his relationship with Wilkin Formby and how his chemistry is coming with a new left guard.
The Proctor interview sends the show down an SEC Media Days rabbit hole where Fernandez asks if we feel better, worse, or the same about the Crimson Tide in 2025. We discuss who we voted for in the Preseason All-SEC awards before turning to the voicemail line.
The show takes two different voicemails on football scheduling questions. First, we talk about why Alabama football never plays in-state schools for its non-conference opponents, but Auburn does. Secondly, we address South Carolina scheduling Alabama as its homecoming opponent. Are the Gamecocks disrespecting the Crimson Tide or does the decision have more to do with the way the schedule falls for the Garnett and Black?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show.
