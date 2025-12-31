Rose Bowl Postcard with Final Pregame Thoughts from Press Conference

LOS ANGELES–– The time for talking is almost over as the head coaches from No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana spent time with the media Wednesday morning for the final press conference before Thursday's Rose Bowl game.

"Looking forward to the challenge, great opportunity," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Big day of prep for us as well. Just continue to try to use the schedule that we've had in place, adapt it to the logistics and the things that go on with the Rose Bowl. But an honor to be here. I'm proud of our football team and what we've done to get to this point and really appreciate their efforts. And we can't wait for tomorrow."

Alabama and Indiana will meet for the first time in the history of the two programs. It couldn't come on a much bigger stage at the Rose Bowl with a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal on the line.

"Good to be here," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. "A lot to do today from a preparation standpoint. The last two days have been fairly disruptive, with the travel day and then a first practice on site. So, as the leader, the head coach, I feel there's a lot of loose ends we've got to tie together today.

"I've got a lot of respect for Alabama, obviously, Coach DeBoer. Similar paths in our coaching careers, and it shows up on tape. He's a great football coach, and Alabama's a great football team with a lot of good football players. It's going to be a tremendous challenge. We'll have to play extremely well, and looking forward to the game."

No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana are scheduled to kick off Thursday at 3 p.m. CT on ABC.

