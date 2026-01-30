Kalen DeBoer's Comments on the Line of Scrimmage and Alabama Hoops Goes to Gainesville on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer's comments on both the offensive and defensive lines at the Senior Bowl this week, Texas running back Hollywood Smothers' comments on his transfer and the Crimson Tide's next SEC basketball game against the Florida Gators.

The program begins in Mobile with the Senior Bowl and Kalen DeBoer's scrum style press conference with the media. DeBoer addressed the Crimson Tide offensive line coaching change and some standout players in the room for 2026. We discuss his reasoning for making an offensive line coaching change and why he mentioned the trio of players he highlighted.

We continue with the DeBoer press conference by talking about his comments on the incoming defensive linemen and their characteristics. Was DeBoer mildly spicy in his assertion of the newer players? Did the Crimson Tide have the right kinds of players in the defensive line room in 2025?

The show continues with comments made by Hollywood Smothers as he detailed why he transferred from Alabama to Texas. Was it really about winning, as he suggested, or did he transfer for monetary reasons?

Finally, the show finishes with Alabama's next SEC basketball game against the Florida Gators. Alabama has dropped four straight to Florida and faces one of the best front courts in the entire nation. Will the program be able to head to Gainesville and get a victory?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.