Katie Windham Takes Us Around the Capstone on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we welcome BamaCentral's lead writer, Katie Windham, into the show to talk about the latest in Crimson Tide athletics.

The program opens with football and a discussion on the excitement level for Alabama A-Day as the Crimson Tide spring game is this weekend. Windham and Fernandez discuss the quarterbacks entering the spring game and talk about the overreactions that are sure to come.

The program then dives into women's athletics, where Windham discusses the Alabama women's basketball new hire and Greg Byrne's comments on the program's funding. We address the end of the gymnastics season, as the team came up short of its season goals, before highlighting the softball team beating top-ranked Texas over the weekend.

What questions do this softball team still need to answer as they enter the closing stretch of the season? Windham discusses the pitching behind Jocelyn Briski, the schedule ahead, and what the expectations should be for the rest of the season for Alabama softball.

Lastly, Fernandez highlights and recaps last night's Crimson Tide baseball victory over Samford as freshman outfielder Eric Hines made a statement and Alabama rolled.

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