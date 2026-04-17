Keelon Russell or Austin Mack with Henry Sklar on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Henry Sklar as we discuss A-Day, the Crimson Tide quarterback battle, The Masters, Cole Cloer transferring to Tuscaloosa and the NFL Draft.

The program begins with with A-Day as Henry Sklar spent time at the Alabama spring game. Sklar details what he saw from the Alabama quarterbacks, which led to a natural debate on if Keelon Russell or Austin Mack should start for the Crimson Tide. Sklar highlights the kicking game, discusses the running game and the defensive backs as he discusses A-Day.

Next the program detours into golf as Sklar talks about The Masters. What went wrong with Justin Thomas last weekend? Did Rory McIlroy have an unfair advantage that allowed him to win?

We don't spend too much time on golf before we transition into basketball. The Crimson Tide added a third player from the transfer portal. What will Nate Oats get out of Cole Cloer? Alabama has two scholarships remaining. What does the roster construction look like at the moment?

Lastly, we continue conversations around the NFL draft as we get each host to pick which Alabama draftee is the perfect fit for their respective favorite teams. Sklar goes way off the radar to make his Philadelphia Eagles better with an offensive player, Gaither sees an offensive lineman that can help the Chicago Bears and Fernandez takes a late round flier to improve his New York Giants.

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