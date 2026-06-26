Can Alabama Become the Most-Hated Football Team? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about the Crimson Tide's standing in the college football world, the recruiting class and two stories involving Alabama's rivals.

The show opens by mourning Team USA's loss to Turkey before discussing Kalen DeBoer's interview with a local radio station. DeBoer discussed his desire to make Alabama the most hated team in college football. The program is five years removed from its last national championship victory, leading us into a conversation about how long the Crimson Tide can go while maintaining its status in the upper echelon of the sport.

The conversation continues with DeBoer's comments on the recruiting Class of 2027. He discussed the class and reaffirmed that it would be smaller in favor of trying to retain the talent that's already in the program. We wrap up the conversation by highlighting a commitment from Hillcrest High School. The Crimson Tide took 3-star edge rusher Jeremiah Beverly.

Finally, Fernandez and Gaither land on two stories that involve Alabama's rivals. Tennessee football dismissed one of their prized transfers after some preseason disputes. Auburn basketball is welcoming a player who was drafted this past week in the NBA.

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