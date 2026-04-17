Alabama Basketball Acquires Third Player from Transfer Portal

Alabama basketball has landed former NC State Cole Cloer from the transfer portal, per Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective.

The small forward is the Crimson Tide's third transfer portal addition, joining Kentucky big Brandon Garrison and Mississippi State forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

Cloer redshirted as an early enrollee with the Wolfpack this season. That said, he will have a full four years of eligibility when he arrives in Alabama.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pounder is a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The 4-star recruit attended IMG Academy and is ranked as the No. 59 overall prospect, the No. 23 small forward and the No. 8 player in the state of Florida, per On3.

Prior to his time at IMG Academy, Cloer spent his junior year at Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, N.C., where he led the Eagles to the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state title. Cloer averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Excluding NC State, Alabama was one of four schools that Cloer took official visits to, as he also checked out Florida, UConn and Arkansas. Cloer came to Tuscaloosa as a recruit on Sept. 16, per 247 Sports.

Early enrollees aren't very common in college basketball, so why did Cloer transfer out ahead of his freshman campaign?

"I committed to NC State in October and have been preparing with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season," Cloer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 3. "With the news of coach Wade's departure, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to the City of Raleigh and the entire NC State community for welcoming me with open arms. I love North Carolina and Wolfpack Nation!"

Cloer is referring to former NC State head coach Will Wade leaving and taking the LSU position. However, when Cloer signed with NC State last November, here's what Wade said about him:

"Cole is an exciting pickup for us," Wade said in a press release. "It was a great recruitment and really excited that Cole is running with the Pack. He is a great, great player. He's somebody that's going to be able to step in and make an immediate impact for us.

"He can really shoot the ball. He's got great height, he's got great length and really shoots the ball at a high, high level. He's somebody that does a really good job getting his shot off, has a quick trigger and every time he shoots it you think it is going in.

"He's continued to expand his game, being able to beat guys off the bounce, does a great job getting on the offensive glass. He's a plus-defender because of his length and athleticism and being able to switch.

"He's really just a great fit for us all around. It's a bonus that he's right up the road and grew up an NC State fan, but we would have recruited him if he was anywhere in the country. We're thrilled he'll be with us and know he's ready to go and help us from day one."

Alabama now has 13 scholarship players for the 2026-27 season, meaning it only has two more spots available to fill.

The transfer portal opened on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and will close on April 21. BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

For those eyeing the next level, the NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Alabama Players Who Could Still Return, Transfer or Enter NBA Draft

G Aden Holloway (would be a senior)

G Davion Hannah (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (would be a senior)

F Amari Allen (would be a sophomore)

F London Jemison (would be a sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (would be a junior *pending redshirt*)

C Collins Onyejiaka (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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