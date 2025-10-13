Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football at South Carolina
The Alabama Crimson Tide will head to Williams-Brice Stadium in week nine to take on Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 25, but have seemingly been spared from the most impactful type of environment in Columbia.
It was announced on Monday, October 13 that the showdown between the two preseason SEC contenders would take place at 2:30 p.m. CT with the game being broadcast nationally on ABC. Last season's game kicked off at 11:00 a.m. CT, and finished with a 27-24 victory for the Crimson Tide.
As of right now, Alabama is ranked as the No. 6 team in the nation, per the AP Poll, and South Carolina has fallen all the way out of the rankings after an abysmal 3-3 start to the season.
Despite a tough start for Beamer's squad, the Gamecocks still have one of the SEC's most electrifying players at the quarterback position, and have been able to get after opposing teams effectively with a strong pass rush.
So far, through six games, South Carolina has 14 sacks with half of them coming from two players, Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas, Jr. Compare this to Alabama's nine sacks through six games, and the path to victory for the Gamecocks becomes more and more clear.
The two schools faced off against each other for the first time in 1937, and have met 15 more times since. Alabama leads the series 12-4 and is currently riding a two game win streak, dating back to 2019 when the Tide won by a score of 47-23.
The last loss Alabama suffered to South Carolina came at the hands of Steve Spurrier and Stephen Garcia in 2010, when the Gamecocks won 35-21 and went on to face with Auburn in the SEC Championship game, ultimately losing to the same Tigers team that also beat Alabama that year.
This year's edition of the Crimson Tide is currently riding a three game win streak against top 25 opponents, and have the chance to make it four ahead of the trip to Columbia, South Carolina. Alabama will face off at home against Tennessee the week prior, and will likely need to recover from an emotional matchup in order to perform well against the Gamecocks.
Since taking over as head coach, Kalen DeBoer has struggled on the road, amassing a 4-5 record in true road environments. While on paper this year's Alabama team seems to be one of the hottest in the nation, it will have its work cut out for it on the road against a South Carolina team that is still quite talented.