Know Your Enemy: Florida Edition on "The Joe Gaither Show"
Welcome to a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods where we continue our summer series "Know Your Enemy" by discussing the Florida Gators. The show also dives into Alabama's kickoff time against Florida State and Tyler Booker's appearance at the Dallas Stars game.
The program opens with Crimson Tide news as Alabama fans found out the season opener will kick off against Florida State in the middle of a Tallahassee afternoon. We highlight the triple-header to open the year before we get into the main portion of the show.
We continue "Know Your Enemy" with the Florida Gators by discussing Billy Napier and the job he's done in Gainesville. Are the Gators a contender for this year's College Football Playoff? What makes Florida dangerous for the rest of the SEC and what may be the biggest question mark entering the season?
This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"
