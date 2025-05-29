Bama Central

Labaron Philon's Shocking Return and Lane Kiffin's Playoff Proposal: The Joe Gaither Show

We dive into Alabama basketball as the program received huge news on Wednesday night. | Episode 449: May 29, 2025.

Joe Gaither

Welcome into the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we lead off with Labaron Philon's surprise announcement that he's returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season. We use Philon's decision to talk about Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, while discussing what next season may look like for the Crimson Tide.

After discussing Philon's return we shift gears into football and give our opinions on the highest rated Alabama football players in the upcoming edition of EA Sports College Football 26. Who will be the lowest rated starter? Which player will get the biggest bump as the season progresses?

Finally, we circle back to the topic of the week as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin proposed his solution to the College Football Playoff. Should the playoff field just consist of the top-16 ranked programs regardless of conference affiliation?

JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

