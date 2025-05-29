Labaron Philon's Shocking Return and Lane Kiffin's Playoff Proposal: The Joe Gaither Show
Welcome into the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we lead off with Labaron Philon's surprise announcement that he's returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season. We use Philon's decision to talk about Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, while discussing what next season may look like for the Crimson Tide.
After discussing Philon's return we shift gears into football and give our opinions on the highest rated Alabama football players in the upcoming edition of EA Sports College Football 26. Who will be the lowest rated starter? Which player will get the biggest bump as the season progresses?
Finally, we circle back to the topic of the week as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin proposed his solution to the College Football Playoff. Should the playoff field just consist of the top-16 ranked programs regardless of conference affiliation?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.