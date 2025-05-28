Predicting Alabama's Highest-Rated Players in EA College Football 26: Just a Minute
It was announced on Tuesday that Alabama football wide receiver Ryan Williams, alongside Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, will grace the cover of the EA Sports College Football 26 video game!
Williams becomes the third Alabama player to be a main cover athlete for an NCAA Football video game as he joins Shaun Alexander and Mark Ingram. Former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was in the background of the deluxe edition cover for last year's video game.
In sports video games, the athletes are put on a rating system, with a 99 often being labeled as the highest possible rating. But in EA College Football 25, no player received a 99 rating at the start of the game, and chances are it won't happen again when EA CFB 26 is released on July 7 (deluxe edition) and July 10 (standard edition).
The ratings likely won't come out for a couple of months, but college football fans are bound to predict the attributes of their favorite players. So with that in mind, let's predict Alabama's five highest-rated players for EA College Football 26.
Kadyn Proctor: 96
The Alabama left tackle returns for his junior year and has extremely high expectations. After two years as a starter, most way-too-early 2026 NFL mock drafts have placed Proctor within the top 10 picks, one of which has him being selected with the first overall pick. There's a very good chance that Proctor is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the game.
Ryan Williams: 94
Plain and simple, the Alabama wide receiver and cover athlete has to be one of the highest-rated players in the video game. Williams finished his freshman campaign with 48 receptions for 865 yards (11th in the SEC) and eight touchdowns (tied for second-most in conference). His electric speed, footwork and hands should make him a player that every gamer wants to target.
Parker Brailsford: 93
The Alabama center was tied with Malachi Moore as the Crimson Tide's highest-rated player on launch day of EA CFB 25 with a 92 overall. After an impressive first year after transferring from Washington, Brailsford has the ultimate goal of winning the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation's best offensive line.
Deontae Lawson: 90
The Alabama linebacker was achieving career-highs in practically every stat category during the 2024 season. The co-captain led the Crimson Tide defense throughout last year, but a lower-body injury against Oklahoma ended his season early. Nevertheless, he's on the right track and is looking forward to dominating ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Domani Jackson: 89
The Alabama cornerback may have only had two interceptions and seven pass breakups in his first season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from USC, but he wasn't targeted very often. Whether it was press, man or zone, Jackson was one of the most consistent defensive backs for Alabama and could be in for a big 2026.
Next five best: wide receiver Germie Bernard (89), defensive linemen Tim Keenan III (88) and LT Overton (87), WOLF LB Qua Russaw (86) and safety Bray Hubbard (86).