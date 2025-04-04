Live Blog: Alabama Gymnastics in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Session II
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— BamaCentral is back inside Coleman Coliseum for the NCAA Gymnastics Tuscaloosa regional featuring No. 6 Cal, No. 11 Alabama, Iowa and North Carolina
Alabama will compete in the traditional home, Olympic order of vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
BamaCentral will provide score updates throughout and after each rotation. The top two highest-scoring teams at the end of the session will advance to the regional final.
The meet is scheduled for 1 p.m., and is airing only on ESPN+.
Live Blog
(latest updates the top)
Rotation 2 (Cal vault, Alabama bars, UNC beam, Iowa floor)
Alabama uneven bars lineup:
1. Gabby Gladieux
2. Lilly Hudson
3. Paityn Walker
4. Chloe LaCoursiere
5. Ryan Fuller
6. Jordyn Paradise
Score after Rotation 1
1. Cal- 49.475
2. Alabama 49.150
3. Iowa- 49.100
4. UNC- 48.900
Rotation 1 scores (Alabama vault- 49.150, UNC bars- 48.900, Iowa beam- 49.100, Cal floor- 49.475)
Rotation 1- (Alabama vault, UNC bars, Iowa beam, Cal floor)
eMjae Frazier posts a 9.95 on floor for Cal.
Cal's Madelyn William scores the first 9.9 of the meet with a 9.9 in the three spot on floor exercise.
Iowa's fourth gymnast, Karina Muñoz, takes a fall on the balance beam. The Hawkeyes will want to drop that score.
Judges are definitely scoring things tightly through the first few routines.
Alabama vault lineup:
1. Jordyn Paradise- Solid Yurchenko 1.5 for Paradise to start with a near stuck landing, just a slight hop- 9.825
2. Kylee Kvamme- Powerful Yurchenko 1.5 with a hop forward on the landing- 9.8
3. Karis German- Under-rotated on her 1.5 and had to take a hop backward. Alabama would ideally like to drop this score- 9.75
4. Gabby Gladieux- Huge 1.5 from Gladieux, but she had a little too much momentum and had to take a big step forward, which will be a sizable deduction- 9.775
5. Lilly Hudson- Small hop forward on her Yurchenko 1.5. Alabama has not had a gymnast stick through its first five vaults- 9.85
6. Corinne Bunagan- And there's the stick for the Crimson Tide. Bunagan holds on for the landing on her 1.5 to close out the rotation on a high note- 9.9
Alabama vault score: 49.150
Pre-meet
There are four judges on each apparatus today. The highest and lowest score will dropped with the middle two scores averaged to get the final score for a routine.
There will never be more than two gymnasts competing a routine at once during the meet.
Outside of the home team Alabama, Iowa definitely has the loudest cheering contingent.
With this being an afternoon meet, a large crowd is not expected inside Coleman Coliseum, but Alabama is already bringing the energy during warmups.
Alabama will be wearing the Crimson "quarterfoil" leos today.
The individual competitors that will be rotating with Alabama today are Kiera O'Shea from Northern Illinois (vault), Reese Samuelson from Western Michigan (bars) and Anne Challman from New Hampshire (floor exercise.)