Live Blog: Alabama Gymnastics at NCAA Gymnastics Championship Semifinal
Alabama gymnastics is back at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena for the second straight season. Last year, the Crimson Tide got off to a hot start on the uneven bars before suffering multiple falls on balance beam that essentially ended Alabama's competition before it could really going.
This season, Alabama is rolling into national competing its best gymnastics of the year. The Tide gymnasts are calling Thursday's afternoon session a "revenge tour" as all three opponents are from the SEC and beat Alabama head-to-head in the regular season.
"We're incredibly excited to go make a statement, to continue to prove, to continue to show what Alabama gymnastics is all about in Fort Worth on Thursday," Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said.
No. 11 Alabama will compete alongside No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 7 Missouri. The top two teams will advance to Saturday's national championship meet along with the two highest scorers from the evening session. This means that theoretically one session could have the four highest overall scores of the day, but still two teams from each session will advance.
For the third straight postseason meet, Alabama will be competing in the traditional Olympic order meaning the Crimson Tide will start on the vault and end on floor exercise.
The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Rotation 1 (Alabama vault, Oklahoma bars, Florida beam, Missouri floor)
Alabama vault lineup:
1. Jordyn Paradise
2. Karis German
3. Corinne Bunagan
4. Kylee Kvamme
5. Gabby Gladieux
6. Lilly Hudson
Pre-meet
- Alabama will be debuting a new leotard for Thursday's meet.