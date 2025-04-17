Live Blog: Alabama Gymnastics at NCAA Gymnastics Championship Semifinal

Brightest of lights call for a new leo. ✨



Introducing, the 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 leo. pic.twitter.com/cYOB9f9cnq