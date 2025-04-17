Bama Central

Live Blog: Alabama Gymnastics at NCAA Gymnastics Championship Semifinal

Score updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide takes on Oklahoma, Florida and Missouri in Fort Worth with two spots in the national championship meet on the line.

Katie Windham

Apr 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston talks to Lilly Hudson before she competes on the floor at Coleman Coliseum during the NCAA Tuscaloosa Gymanstics Regional.
Apr 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston talks to Lilly Hudson before she competes on the floor at Coleman Coliseum during the NCAA Tuscaloosa Gymanstics Regional. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama gymnastics is back at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena for the second straight season. Last year, the Crimson Tide got off to a hot start on the uneven bars before suffering multiple falls on balance beam that essentially ended Alabama's competition before it could really going.

This season, Alabama is rolling into national competing its best gymnastics of the year. The Tide gymnasts are calling Thursday's afternoon session a "revenge tour" as all three opponents are from the SEC and beat Alabama head-to-head in the regular season.

"We're incredibly excited to go make a statement, to continue to prove, to continue to show what Alabama gymnastics is all about in Fort Worth on Thursday," Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said.

No. 11 Alabama will compete alongside No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 7 Missouri. The top two teams will advance to Saturday's national championship meet along with the two highest scorers from the evening session. This means that theoretically one session could have the four highest overall scores of the day, but still two teams from each session will advance.

For the third straight postseason meet, Alabama will be competing in the traditional Olympic order meaning the Crimson Tide will start on the vault and end on floor exercise.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Rotation 1 (Alabama vault, Oklahoma bars, Florida beam, Missouri floor)

Alabama vault lineup:
1. Jordyn Paradise
2. Karis German
3. Corinne Bunagan
4. Kylee Kvamme
5. Gabby Gladieux
6. Lilly Hudson

Pre-meet

  • Alabama will be debuting a new leotard for Thursday's meet.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama