Live Updates for Alabama's William Jennings' Final Round at NCAA Golf Championship

Alabama's William Jennings is one of 83 student-athletes competing in the fourth and final round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on Monday in Carlsbad, California.

Jennings entered the day tied for second with a 72-hole total of 10-under par 206 (66-70-70). He is just one shot behind clubhouse leader Preston Stout of Oklahoma State (-11). The sophomore has now collected 10 consecutive rounds of par or better and has 28 such rounds out of 36 played this year.

Should he come out on top, Jennings would become the Crimson Tide’s first men’s golfer to win the NCAA individual title. He is ranked sixth in the nation on par four (-4, 3.86) while his 14 birdies are tied for eighth-most.

Jennings' tee time is set for 2:53 p.m. CT. Stout is scheduled for 2:09 p.m., alongside Jennings' fellow second-place holder Filip Jakubcik from Arizona. Vanderbilt's Will Hartman, who is also tied with Jennings, has a 3:04 p.m. tee time. Meanwhile, Auburn's Josiah Gilbert and UCLA's Baylor Larrabee, who are each tied for fifth, will start at 3:04 p.m. and 2:09 p.m., respectively. Those tied for seventh are three strokes behind.

FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES SURROUNDING WILLIAM JENNINGS' QUEST FOR AN NCAA INDIVIDUAL TITLE.

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Jennings tees off at 2:53 p.m. CT

Number of Golfers Per School for Round 4

Arizona: 5

Auburn: 5

Duke: 5

Florida: 5

LSU: 5

North Carolina: 5

Oklahoma: 5

Oklahoma State: 5

San Diego: 5

Stanford: 5

Tennessee: 5

Texas: 5

UCLA: 5

Vanderbilt: 5

Virginia: 5

Pepperdine: 2

Alabama: 1

Arkansas State: 1

BYU: 1

Florida State: 1

Ole Miss: 1

Pepperdine: 1

Purdue: 1

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