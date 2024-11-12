LSU Fined For Fans Throwing Debris Against Alabama: Roll Call, November 12, 2024
As expected, Tiger Stadium was deafening to open then-No. 15 LSU football's highly anticipated home matchup against then-No. 11 Alabama. But as the Crimson Tide continued to score and eventually win 42-13, the fans grew angrier and also quieter as a heavy majority of them left the game early.
Down big in the third quarter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was sacked on third down, but the officials flagged LSU for a facemask. This resulted in fans throwing debris onto the field, and it continued even after the public address announcer said not do so.
The SEC fined LSU $250,000 for this on Monday and gave the Tigers a couple of guidelines.
- Be required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects onto the playing field or at the opposing team. All individuals identified as having been involved in disrupting the game shall be prohibited from attending LSU Athletics events for the remainder of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year;
- Review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a recurrence of Saturday night’s disruption, which shall include an evaluation of agreed upon SEC Sportsmanship, Game Management and Alcohol policies to verify full compliance with existing standards
- Following completion of this review, the University shall provide a report to the Conference Office to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents while ensuring compliance with Conference standards.
The press release also mentioned that the SEC is "not suspending alcohol sales privileges for Louisiana State University at this time but reserves the right to do so if other requirements outlined above are not met."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama wide receivers and teammates Jameson Williams and John Metchie III swapped jerseys after Williams' Detroit Lions defeated Metchie's Houston Texans.
- Alabama women’s basketball team comes in at No. 22 in AP Poll. The men's team remained at No. 2
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Jihaad Campbell each had quite the day as they were showered with honors for their performances against LSU. Milroe was named the AP National Player of the Week, the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and the Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week. Campbell was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week.
- Former Alabama standout forward Noah Clowney made franchise history with the Brooklyn Nets during Monday evening's 107-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 12, 1960: Alabama rallied from a 15-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 16-15 at Grant Field in Atlanta. Senior quarterback Bobby Skelton engineered the comeback, with Leon Fuller and Norbie Ronsonet scoring touchdowns, but the game came down to a field-goal attempt on the final play. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went with reserve kicker Digger O'Dell, who had never attempted a field goal at Alabama, to make the game-winning kick.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"It's one of the things we've been wanting to do is try to develop some confidence in the passing game, and obviously he was able to do that very well today." — Nick Saban after Jalen Hurts became the first Crimson Tide player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game during Alabama’s 51-3 victory against Mississippi State on this date in 2016.