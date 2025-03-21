March Madness Opening Round, Alabama v. Robert Morris Preview and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," breakdown several Crimson Tide topics.
The show opens with a rundown of Thursday's first round games of the NCAA Tournament where Mason and Joe run through the most shocking results of the day. The SEC fared well through the first day, advancing four teams to the second round and dropping just three games.
The four teams to advance were Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Arkansas while Missouri, Texas and Georgia dropped their first round matchups.
Alabama, with a win against Robert Morris on Friday, will take on the winner St. Mary's and Vanderbilt, and with another win, could be met with the likes of BYU or Wisconsin in the Sweet 16. Although upsets could change the current landscape, the Tide will likely have to also go through the No.1 seeded Duke Blue Devils if it hopes to return to the final four.
Next on the show, the pair discussed Alabama baseball's impressive victory over the top ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Tide improved to 22-1 on the season with the win and potentially marked itself as the team to beat in the SEC.
The duo closes the show with a bit of recruiting talk, discussing 2028 athlete Braylen Bedford and 2026 linebacker Brayden Rouse. Bedford recently took a visit to Tuscaloosa and spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI while Rouse spoke on his upcoming trip in May.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".