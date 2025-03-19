Bama Central

"They Don't Limit Their Linebackers," 2026 LB Brayden Rouse Speaks on Upcoming Tuscaloosa Trip, Kane Wommack System

Alabama is set to host linebacker Brayden Rouse for an official visit in May. The talented defender spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI ahead of his summer trip to Tuscaloosa.

Mason Woods

2026 LB Brayden Rouse from Kell, Texas
2026 LB Brayden Rouse from Kell, Texas / Credit @BraydenRouse8 on X
Alabama has lined up a massive crop of talented players for campus visits this spring and summer, looking to continue the streak of top rated recruiting classes dating back to the early days of Nick Saban.

This week, Alabama locked in yet another premium prospect for a trip to Tuscaloosa as 2026 linebacker Brayden Rouse took to social media to confirm he will be in town from May 30th through June 1st.

Rouse is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 5 linebacker in the nation. He is a Kell, Texas native and in 2024, compiled an incredible 111 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception on defense all while also hauling in 30 receptions for nearly 400 yards and eight scores on the offensive end.

He spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa and also opened up on Kane Wommack's defensive system and his relationship with the rest of the coaching staff.

"The official visit is more of just getting a feel of if I could fit with the players they have and the culture," Rouse said, "With that you see more of the campus and get a better understanding of the day to day lifestyle of a student athlete."

The 6-foot-3, 210 lb. defender also dove into what jumps out to him about Alabama's defense. He said, "What excites me most about Bama's defense is that they don't limit their linebackers to one job of being box, edge or a cover guy. They give the linebackers a variety of different tools for different positions on the field."

"You aren't limited to one single thing as a linebacker," Rouse said.

Opening up on his relationship with coaching staff as a whole, the Texas native remarked, "I've had a great time talking to the staff weekly. They have been great toward me and my family and it's very enjoyable to see them."

Rouse is undoubtedly one of the top linebackers in the entire 2026 recruiting class, and with only three commitments thus far, Alabama could certainly use the boost from landing a player of his caliber.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Upcoming Campus Visits

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

