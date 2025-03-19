"They Don't Limit Their Linebackers," 2026 LB Brayden Rouse Speaks on Upcoming Tuscaloosa Trip, Kane Wommack System
Alabama has lined up a massive crop of talented players for campus visits this spring and summer, looking to continue the streak of top rated recruiting classes dating back to the early days of Nick Saban.
This week, Alabama locked in yet another premium prospect for a trip to Tuscaloosa as 2026 linebacker Brayden Rouse took to social media to confirm he will be in town from May 30th through June 1st.
Rouse is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 5 linebacker in the nation. He is a Kell, Texas native and in 2024, compiled an incredible 111 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception on defense all while also hauling in 30 receptions for nearly 400 yards and eight scores on the offensive end.
He spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa and also opened up on Kane Wommack's defensive system and his relationship with the rest of the coaching staff.
"The official visit is more of just getting a feel of if I could fit with the players they have and the culture," Rouse said, "With that you see more of the campus and get a better understanding of the day to day lifestyle of a student athlete."
The 6-foot-3, 210 lb. defender also dove into what jumps out to him about Alabama's defense. He said, "What excites me most about Bama's defense is that they don't limit their linebackers to one job of being box, edge or a cover guy. They give the linebackers a variety of different tools for different positions on the field."
"You aren't limited to one single thing as a linebacker," Rouse said.
Opening up on his relationship with coaching staff as a whole, the Texas native remarked, "I've had a great time talking to the staff weekly. They have been great toward me and my family and it's very enjoyable to see them."
Rouse is undoubtedly one of the top linebackers in the entire 2026 recruiting class, and with only three commitments thus far, Alabama could certainly use the boost from landing a player of his caliber.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6