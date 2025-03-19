2028 ATH Braylen Bedford Talks Tuscaloosa Visit, Updates Visit Schedule
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide have been very active on the recruiting trail this offseason, hosting top prospects and lining up future campus visitors.
Alabama welcomed 4-Star linebacker Nick Abrams II on Monday and also locked in fellow 4-Star Brayden Rouse for a visit in May. Now, the Tide is reaching into the 2028 recruiting class with its latest visitor.
Braylen Bedford, an athlete prospect from Vardaman, Mississippi, was in town on his first trip to Tuscaloosa this week, and spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his experience.
He opened up on the Tide's facilities, highlighting his chance to see the tunnel in which the team uses for gamedays. Bedford said, "I really liked seeing the game day locker room and the tunnel that the players come through before the game."
The 5-foot-10, 160 lb. prospect also shared his opinion on Kane Wommack's defense, saying, "I like that the defensive backs and safeties cover man to man. It fits my playstyle a lot."
Though he seems to be viewed more as a defender, Bedford was extremely impressive on both sides of the ball through his freshman season with Vardaman High School. He was utilized as both a running back and wide receiver on top of handling kick and punt return duties.
In 12 games, the talented prospect compiled 523 yards and six touchdowns through the air, 283 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground and 273 yards and two scores as a return specialist. Not to mention, he also racked up 67 total tackles, an interception which he returned for a score and six forced fumbles, three of which he recovered and one of which he also took back for a touchdown.
Safe to say that Bedford is all around type of player with upside at multiple positions across the field. He was even responsible for a blocked field goal in 2024 as well.
He is set to make other visits to Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tulane, Texas A&M and Penn State in the coming months, but also expects to return this summer to Tuscaloosa for camp.
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6