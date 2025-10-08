Maxwell Football Club Names Alabama Linebacker Bednarik Player of the Week: Roll Call
The Alabama Crimson Tide stayed unbeaten in SEC play by defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores 30-14 this past weekend. Alabama's defense shut down the Commodores' offense and pitched a second-half shutout to ensure victory.
Crimson Tide graduate linebacker Justin Jefferson's 14-tackle, one sack, and one forced fumble effort against the Commodores earned him SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, but also earned him national recognition as the Maxwell Football Club named him their Bednarik Award Player of the Week.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, October 8, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama Athletics in action.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf: Finished in 6th place at the Illini Women's Invitational in Medinah, Ill. The Crimson Tide shot a team total of 7-under par, while UCF finished in first place on the team leaderboard at 32-under par.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama's men's and women's cross country teams found themselves ranked highly in this week's US Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Polls. The men's team checked in at No. 8, while the women's team is ranked No. 13.
- Former Alabama and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was Mic'd Up during his comeback win against former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Young went 19-of-30 for 198 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and the Panthers won 27-24.
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a shoulder injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the injury isn't as bad as expected and he could return to the field later in the month of October.
- ESPN College GameDay had great ratings this past week as they visited Tuscaloosa for Alabama's game against Vanderbilt. The network claimed it was the second most-watched regular season episode ever.
- Alabama's game against Vanderbilt was the most-viewed game of the weeked on the ESPN family of networks with 6.4 million viewers checking out the Crimson Tide's 30-14 win.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.”- Cornelius Bennett
We'll Leave You with This:
- Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast and said he does wash the lucky black hoodie and is fortunate that something he routinely wears has become such a good-luck charm to the Crimson Tide faithful.