Melina Rebimbas Honored as SEC Offensive Player of the Week: Roll Call

Alabama soccer's Melina Rebimbas scored two goals in last week's comeback victory against Auburn on Friday, a 4-3 win at home for the Crimson Tide. She was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for her performance, which also included an assist.
She leads the Alabama team with six assists in 2025. The one she recorded against the Tigers led to the winning goal off the boot of senior Gianna Paul.
Rebimbas has three goals this season. She transferred to Alabama from North Carolina after the 2023 campaign; she played in Tuscaloosa that September as a Tar Heel.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Okla.
- Men's tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Women's tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships in Auburn, Ala.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf: Alabama is tied for ninth place at the Dale McNamara Invitational. Amanda Gyllner is tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard.
- Men's tennis: Jacob Olar and Andrii Zimnokh made it to the final at the ITA Fall Regional Championships, which takes place Tuesday. They defeated Troy duo Yeray Andres Pastor and Luciano Alcocer.
- Women's tennis: Alabama's Amina Salibayeva recorded a singles victory, and the Crimson Tide advanced to the Round of 32 in doubles play, at the ITA Southern Regional Championships.
- Former Alabama safety Brian Branch got into an alternation with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following the Detroit Lions' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night. Branch was subsequently suspended for a game, a decision he is appealing.
- A specific play led to the hostilities between Branch and Smith-Schuster.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks made his NFL debut with the Washington Commanders on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Brooks was elevated from the team's practice squad for the contest, which Washington lost 25-24.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 14, 1961: After trailing for the first time in the season, Alabama roared back to down Roman Gabriel-led North Carolina State 26-7 at Denny Stadium. Touchdown passes from Pat Trammell to Richard Williamson and Bill Battle gave Alabama a 12-7 halftime lead. A 5-yard run by Trammell and a 45-yard sprint by fullback Ed Versprille capped the Crimson Tide's rally. In the head-to-head quarterback matchup, Trammell was 10-for-14 for 155 yards while Gabriel finished 16-for-23 for 123 yards. – Bryant Museum
- October 14, 1978: Kendal Moorehead was born in Memphis, Tenn.
“There’s nothing wrong with reading the game plan by the light of the jukebox.”- Kenny Stabler
