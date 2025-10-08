Vanderbilt Football Commit Performance Report
High school football is here, and each of the Commodores' 2026 and 2027 commitments took the field this week, looking to help their team secure a win. Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have put together a strong recruiting class thus far with 18 commitments that is ranked among the top 50 in the nation.
Let's take a look at how each of the Commodores' commits from the next two upcoming classes performed.
2026 Commits
3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Hillcrest High School (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Week Six (09/26) - Hillcrest (5-2) 27, Hueytown (3-3) 26
After taking down Hueytown in a close matchup, Hillcrest dominated Tuscaloosa County High School in week seven, defeating the Wildcats 67-27. Smith was absolutely sensational throughout, finishing with six receptions for 169 yards and two scores, as well as a punt return touchdown.
3-Star WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau - McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Week Six (09/26) - McCallie (5-2) 21, Heidelberg (4-2) 18
Tabuteau - Five receptions for 119 yards, 2 TD
McCallie fell in arguably its most important game of the season this past week, losing to long time rival Baylor High School in a close game, 38-35. The future Commodores' target showed off his impressive speed on an 89-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
3-Star TE Adam Gehm - Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pennsylvania)
Week Six (09/26) - Mt. Lebanon (1-6) 41, Seneca Valley (2-5) 20
Gehm - Three receptions for 42 yards, Tackle
Seneca Valley fell to 2-5 with a week seven loss to Canon-McMillan High School, 33-29. Despite the loss, Gehm did haul in two touchdowns, one of which was an incredible endzone fade. He was also able to show off his blocking ability, clearing the way for some explosive plays on offense.
3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum - Mooresville High School (Mooresville, North Carolina)
Week Six (09/26) - BYE
McCallum and the Mooresville Blue Devils improved to 4-2 with a week seven win over South Iredell High School from Statesville, North Carolina, 48-10. The Commodores' commit finished with four tackles, one of which went for a loss, and a sack.
3-Star RB Evan Hampton - Owensboro High School (Owensboro, Kentucky)
Week Six (09/26) - Owensboro (5-2) 42, Apollo (3-4) 14
Hampton - 16 rush for 189 yards, TD
Owensboro picked up its fifth straight win this past week, taking down Marshall County High School by a score of 62-7. Hampton finished with 169 yards, his third time with more than 150 yards this season, as well as three touchdowns.
3-Star TE Tilden Riley - Orangeburg Preparatory School (Orangeburg, South Carolina)
Week Six (09/26) - Calhoun Academy (5-1) 51, Orangeburg Prep (4-3) 12
Riley - Seven rush for 36 yards, Two receptions for 16 yards, TD
Orangeburg Prep bounced back after dropping two straight games with a 40-16 win over Spartanburg Christian Academy. The Commodores' commit was everywhere for the Indians, finishing with 91 rush yards and a score, as well as five receptions for 130 more yards and two more touchdowns.
3-Star OL George Haseotes - Community School of Naples (Naples, Florida)
Week Six (09/26) - Community (5-1) 38, Neumann (4-3) 35
Haseotes helped lead his team this past week to its most impressive offensive outing of the season yet, dominating Zephyrhills Christian Academy by a score of 58-18. He paved the way for his team top put up over 300 yards on the ground.
3-Star ATH Daniel Vollmer - St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Week Six (09/26) - Elder (7-0) 23, St. Xavier (5-2) 13
Vollmer - Four rush for 20 yards, Six tackles, 2.0 TFL's, Sack
After losing back to back games and falling to 4-2 on the season, St. Xavier's bounced back in week seven with a 17-14 win over Trinity High School from Louisville, Kentucky.
3-Star S Chris Tangelo - Northwest High School (Germantown, Maryland)
Week Four (09/26) - Paint Branch (4-1) 27, Northwest (2-3) 7
Tangelo - One reception for 15 yards, TD, Seven tackles, Two blocked FG
Northwest picked up its second win of the season this past week, taking down Gaithersburg High School by a score of 37-7. Tangelo was mostly quiet throughout, finishing the game with one reception for nine yards.
3-Star OT Tripp Skewes - Kent Denver School (Englewood, Colorado)
Week Five (09/26) - Kent Denver School (5-0) 49, Aspen (1-3) 19
The incredible win streak for Skewes and the Kent Denver School Sun Devils continued with a 60-0 dismantling of Hinkley High School last Friday night.
3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Archbishop Riordan High School (San Francisco, California)
Week Five (09/26) - Archbishop Riordan (5-0) 47, Saint Francis (1-4) 28
Mitchell, Jr. - 18-of-28 passing for 376 yards, 4 TD
The future Commodores' signal caller was excellent once again for Archbishop Riordan, leading his team to an impressive 56-30 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in week six.
3-Star EDGE Joey Quinn - Chicago Mt. Carmel High School (Chicago, Illinois)
Week Five (09/26) - Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-0) 48, Benet Academy (3-3) 0
Quinn and Chicago Mt. Carmel improved to 6-0 with a win over Brother Rice High School, 27-14. Through six games, the Caravan defense has held teams to just 17 points per game.
3-Star RB Izayah Lee - Lancaster High School (Lancaster, Texas)
Week Five (09/26) - Cedar Hill (4-1) 26, Lancaster (2-3) 10
Lee - TD rush
Lancaster was on a bye this past week, but will be back in action against Skyline High School from Dallas on October 10.
3-Star DL Daryl Campbell - Paetow High School (Katy, Texas)
Week Five (09/25) - Mayde Creek (3-3) 36, Paetow (3-2) 34
Campbell and the Paetow Panthers picked up their third win of the season, putting together an impressive offensive outing to defeat Morton Ranch High School, 60-37. The Commodores' commit helped clear the way for his team to rush for nearly 300 yards.
3-Star OL Pulelei'ite Primus - Midland High School (Midland, Texas)
Week Five (09/25) - Inglewood (2-4) 43, Midland (1-4) 42
Midland was on a bye this past week, but is going to back back in action against Frenship High School on October 10.
3-Star OL Mitchell Smith - Picayune Memorial High School (Picayune, Mississippi)
Week Five (09/26) - Picayune (4-1) 28, Poplarville (3-3) 21
Smith and the Picayune Maroon Tide were on a bye this past week, but are set to take the field against Pascagoula High School on October 10.
3-Star CB Colin Flanigan - Oxford High School (Oxford, Mississippi)
Week Five (09/26) - Oxford (5-1) 35, Grenada (4-1) 17
Flanigan - Seven tackles
Oxford stayed in the win column this past week with a close victory over Madison Central High School, 16-14. Flanigan was once again everywhere for his team defensively, finishing with eight tackles and two pass deflections, as well as a fumble recovery.
3-Star CB Antione Baker - Lyndon B. Johnson High School (Austin, Texas)
Week Four (09/25) - Cornerstone Christian (4-2) 37, LBJ (3-2) 21
Baker - One reception for 30 yards, 12 tackles, TFL, PBU
After falling in week four to Cornerstone Christian, Baker and the LBJ Jaguars dominated Travis High School by a score of 69-9. While the Commodores' commit was mostly quiet on the stat sheet, he helped his team put together its best defensive performance of the year.
2027 Commits
QB Luke Babin - Woodville High School (Woodville, Texas)
Week Five (09/26) - Woodville (5-1) 68, Trinity (4-2) 35
Babin - 22-of-31 passing for 365 yards, 8 TD, 7 rush for 48 yards
Babin put together another impressive performance, helping his team take down Warren High School, 62-0. The future Vanderbilt signal caller finished 12-of-15 for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Through the last three games, Babin has thrown for 863 yards and 16 touchdowns.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)