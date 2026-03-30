Michigan Overwhelms Alabama in Sweet 16 on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's Sweet 16 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Alabama was outmatched in the second half in Chicago and was eliminated by the top seed in the Midwest Region. The show discusses the game, fallout and reactions from the locker room and roster management before turning our attention to Crimson Tide baseball.

The program opens with accountability as our hosts took things too far on Friday's show. We apologize and give a little explinations where our minds were at before diving headfirst into the Sweet 16 game in Chicago.

How good was Labaron Philon in the NCAA Tournament? The program chats about his last three performances in an Alabama uniform, Yaxel Lendeborg's impact on the game and unbecoming comments after as it related to Amari Allen and if the season was a success.

We use the voicemail line to get reactions on the season and performance before transitioning into baseball where the Crimson Tide won three more games over the weekend to extend the winning streak to seven. How did Alabama sweep the Auburn Tigers? Is the season officially back on after two SEC sweeps?

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