Who is Alabama's Best Defensive Back? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we circle back to yesterday's list and talk about who are the best football players on Alabama's 2026 roster?
The program opens up with a tiny recap and discussion on last night's Team USA victory at the World Cup before jumping into the meat of the program and talking Alabama football. Gaither rehashes his top 10 Crimson Tide football players in 2026 and gets Fernandez to react to his rankings.
The Defense's Turn, Was Alabama DLU, LBU, DBU During Nick Saban Era: The Money Factor
This invites discussion from the Facebook commentors as we land on Alabama's defensive backs. The pair talks about the Crimson Tide safeties as the defensive back room is the most loaded position group on the team. Who steps in and plays the third safety role? Will it be Red Morgan? Ivan Taylor? How much will Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. play?
Four-Star In-State Defensive Back Feels 'At Home' at Alabama
The show transitions from player rankings to talk about Pete Nakos' recent article on recruiting. Nakos reports that most 4-star prospects are getting $350,000 NIL commitments, futher affirming Alabama's position to take a smaller, more conservative class. Fernandez reacts to several quotes from the article as we set up a fun holiday weekend ahead.
Alabama Showing "High Interest" in 2028 Four-Star Defensive Lineman
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6