Who is Alabama's Best Defensive Back? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we circle back to yesterday's list and talk about who are the best football players on Alabama's 2026 roster?

The program opens up with a tiny recap and discussion on last night's Team USA victory at the World Cup before jumping into the meat of the program and talking Alabama football. Gaither rehashes his top 10 Crimson Tide football players in 2026 and gets Fernandez to react to his rankings.

This invites discussion from the Facebook commentors as we land on Alabama's defensive backs. The pair talks about the Crimson Tide safeties as the defensive back room is the most loaded position group on the team. Who steps in and plays the third safety role? Will it be Red Morgan? Ivan Taylor? How much will Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. play?

The show transitions from player rankings to talk about Pete Nakos' recent article on recruiting. Nakos reports that most 4-star prospects are getting $350,000 NIL commitments, futher affirming Alabama's position to take a smaller, more conservative class. Fernandez reacts to several quotes from the article as we set up a fun holiday weekend ahead.

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