Is Ty Simpson Too Small To Succeed in the NFL? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama's newest basketball addition, the potential for Amari Allen to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return and what Nate Oats needs to add to the 2026-27 roster before jumping into football and trying to decide which NFL teams are putting out negative reports on Ty Simpson.

The program opens with Drew Fielder from Boise State choosing Alabama in the transfer portal. What do all the Crimson Tide additions have in common? Is Oats course correcting after taking risks in the transfer portal last season? We talk about the roster and land on Amari Allen's decision to enter the NBA Draft. What will the teams tell Allen to improve on to raise his draft stock? Can Allen be Alabama's best player next year if he returns to Tuscaloosa?

The show transitions to football with more discussion on Ty Simpson as the Rose Bowl loss continues to permeate online. Fernandez gives his account of the Indiana writers before we talk about NFL scouts and executives releasing negative information on Simpson. Is Simpson too small to succeed in the NFL? Which teams are trying to force him to slide? Which team gives Simpson the best chance to succeed?

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