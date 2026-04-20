Amari Allen Announces Decision Regarding Basketball Future

Alabama forward Amari Allen is declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, per his Instagram.

Allen has until May 27 to withdraw and return to the Crimson Tide for the 2026-27 season. He'll likely test the waters at the NBA Combine from May 10-17 in Chicago and see where he fits.

"Thank you to everyone in Tuscaloosa for making this year an unforgettable experience for me," Allen wrote. "From my teammates to our coaches and staff, everyone made me feel at home.

"After meeting with my family and Coach Oats, I'm officially declaring for the NBA Draft while still maintaining my eligibility.

"Playing in the NBA has always been my dream, and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Oats said before this season that the freshman “stood out as a surprise” due to his ranking from recruiting outlets. He was deemed an underrated prospect with something to prove.

Allen went on to start in 24 of his 32 games played this season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Allen was consistently featured in the first round of mocks for the 2026 NBA Draft throughout the season. Oats was adamant that NBA teams would want him because of he's "all about winning," and Nick Saban was also impressed by him when he attended a game.

However, he hit a bit of a slump in March, as his numbers in every stat category took a dip. This includes the season-ending loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, which he blamed himself for. Moments after the game ended, Allen was asked about his future plans in the locker room.

"I'll definitely be back here next year," Allen said. "Unless my agent says the NBA is the best option. But if that's not the case, I'll be here."

Allen went on to preview what those conversations might look like with his agent and family.

"Well obviously, this is the place that I want to be [at]," Allen said. "I wouldn't go anywhere else. I don't really have much conversations with that. My mom, my dad and my agent, we all know that I want to be here. I'll let them take care of all of the other stuff. If the NBA is the best option, they decide that. I'm just trying to focus on getting better every day."

However, as previously stated, Allen will test the NBA Draft process for now while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. In other words, a return to Alabama in the future is not out of the question.

BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

Alabama Players Who Announced Their Return

F London Jemison (will be a sophomore)

Players Who Could Return, Transfer or Enter NBA Draft

G Aden Holloway (would be a senior)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (would be a senior)

F London Jemison (would be a sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (would be a junior *pending redshirt*)

C Collins Onyejiaka (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news