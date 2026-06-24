NCAA New Eligibility Rules and When To Get Concerned with Alabama Recruiting on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we welcome Theo Fernandez back to the program. We discuss the NCAA's new eligibility rules, Labaron Philon getting drafted and Alabama football recruiting.

The show begins with the NCAA's new rules on eligibility. Will the 5-in-5 rule be an effective way to get a handle on who competes in college? We discuss the rule and potential loopholes we already see.

The show transitions into basketball as Labaron Philon was drafted with the No. 22 overall pick in last night's NBA Draft. How will he fit in Philadelphia?

Lastly, we get into a larger Alabama football recruiting conversation as we take a voicemailer concerned about the Crimson Tide's current Class of 2027 standing. When is the right time to be worried about Kalen DeBoer's roster management strategy?

The program discusses recruiting and finishes by highlighting the three players that Alabama added to its recruiting class over the last two days. What does Tyler Younger bring to the Wolf room? Why was Darrius White offered a scholarship? What position will Stafford Willis play when he comes to campus? The show talks about the three prospects and how they may translate in Tuscaloosa.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.