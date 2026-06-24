Alabama Football Adds 3-Star Class of 2027 Offensive Lineman

The Alabama football program adds its second commitment of the day as 3-star Class of 2027 offensive linemen Stafford Willis committed to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. The rising senior has played all over the offensive line for Arab High School in Arab, Ala., but projects as a guard in college.

He's listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and is considered the No. 45 player in the state of Alabama. Willis chose the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, UCLA, Virginia and Virginia Tech after taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. He becomes the only offensive linemen in the class so far, after losing Jatori Williams to Miami.

Willis becomes the 12th player to join Alabama's class, giving the Crimson Tide the No. 68 overall class and the No. 16 class in the SEC.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Kenneth Simon, 4-star LB, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds – flipped to Tennessee Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – flipped to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds – committed to Texas Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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