"Lifelong" Alabama fan Cedrick Simmons Commits to Bitter Rival over Tide

Cedrick Simmons is one of the top receivers in the state of Alabama. He is ranked as the 41st-best player in the state of Alabama by Rivals, but that ranking feels criminally low, as he put up over 2,000 yards last season as a junior.

Simmons grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide and told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he was a “lifelong fan of the Tide.” He even added, “My whole family are Alabama fans.” So, it is natural to assume that when the Crimson Tide started to pursue him as a target, he would end up in Tuscaloosa.

However, in what may be a surprise to many, the three-star announced his commitment to Auburn, Alabama’s biggest rival.

What makes things even worse is that he is not even the only receiver to commit to Auburn over Alabama today. Four-star receiver DeShawn Hall from Prattville, Alabama, committed to Auburn earlier today, although this came as less of a shock since it never felt like he was going to come to Alabama.

Despite today not getting off to the best start for Alabama fans, there are still a few more commitments to monitor today. Three-star Tyler Younger from Georgia is set to announce his commitment later today. After being offered by the Tide just a few weeks ago, everything seems to be trending towards him ending up in Tuscaloosa. Also committing today is Stafford Willis, a local three-star offensive lineman who also seems to be trending towards committing to Alabama. Finally, four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner, who once had Alabama at the top of his list, now seems to be trending towards committing to Ole Miss. He did not officially announce a commitment date, but David Johnson of Ole Miss 365 reported earlier today that he believes a commitment will come sometime on Tuesday afternoon.

To summarize, out of the five Alabama targets set to commit today, the Crimson Tide are predicted to land two of them and are currently 0/2 on the day.

As for Simmons, I would not expect Alabama to give up on him entirely, but it does seem like the Crimson Tide are moving on, as they have been trending towards landing three-star Florida receiver Kyren Caldwell.

In other recruiting news, Thompson defensive back Junior Tuupo is fresh off a visit, and current quarterback commit Trent Seaborn is pushing to get his high school teammate to join him in Tuscaloosa. The four-star has no official commitment date set, but he has Texas, Alabama, and Auburn going all-in for him.

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