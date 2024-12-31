NFF Honors College Football Legends that Passed Away in 2024: Roll Call, Dec. 31, 2024
The National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame paid a beautiful tribute to those who passed away in 2024 and "played a role in improving the game of college football for future generations." Amongst those who passed away, were two former Alabama athletic directors: Bill Battle and Cecil "Hootie" Ingram.
Both Battle and Ingram had extensive histories with the Crimson Tide. Both men played football for Alabama in the 1950s and 1960s respectively. Ingram was named to the First Team All-SEC in 1952.
Ingram returned to Tuscaloosa in 1989 to take on the role of athletic director. He had previously had a long coaching career with numerous programs and was the Florida State athletic director for eight years. In his time as the Alabama athletic director, Ingram saw the Crimson Tide crowned the 1992 national champions.
In 2013, Battle would return to Alabama as the athletic director. In his time as AD, Alabama won three National Championships. Battle also won a National Championship while playing for Alabama in 1961.
Both men gave so much to the University of Alabama and to college football as a whole. Every person honored has had such an impact on how the sport has been shaped.
In Memoriam 2024
Art Baker
Head Football Coach
Furman, Citadel, East Carolina
Nov. 20, 1929 – Jan. 14, 2024
Carl Barzilauskas*
2005 NFF Chapter Leader Award Recipient
NFF Central Indiana Chapter
Mar. 19, 1951 – Dec. 20, 2023
Bill Battle*
2008 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award
Head Football Coach (Tennessee)
Athletics Director (Alabama)
Dec. 8, 1941 – Nov. 28, 2024
Terry Beasley*
2002 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Auburn
Feb. 5, 1950 – Jan. 31, 2024
Don Bosseler*
1990 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Miami (FL)
Jan 24, 1936 – Nov. 6, 2024
Bill Burgess
Head Football Coach
Jacksonville State
Jan. 26, 1941 – Dec. 13, 2023
Paul Cameron*
2024 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
UCLA
Aug. 17, 1932 – Dec. 22, 2023
Bill Carr
Athletics Director
Florida, Houston
Nov. 29, 1945 – Feb. 3, 2024
Bob Casciola*
Former NFF President
2004 NFF Distinguished American Award Recipient
Head Football Coach (Princeton, Connecticut)
Mar. 8, 1935 – Apr. 25, 2024
Archie Cooley
Head Football Coach
Mississippi Valley State, Arkansas–Pine Bluff, Norfolk State, Paul Quinn (TX)
Mar. 18, 1939 – Apr. 18, 20024
David M. Davis
NFF Trustee Emeritus
Pasadena Tournament of Roses President
Dec. 11, 1941 – Aug. 12, 2024
Gerry Faust
Head Football Coach
Notre Dame, Akron
May 21, 1935 – Nov. 11, 2024
Roman Gabriel*
1989 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
North Carolina State
Aug. 5, 1940 – Apr. 20, 2024
Claude Gilbert
Head Football Coach
San Diego State, San Jose State
July 10, 1932 – Jan. 6, 2024
Josie Harper
Athletics Director
Dartmouth
Mar. 5, 1943 – June 16, 2024
Bruce Hemphill
Athletics Director
McNeese State
Dec. 25, 1955 – Feb. 14, 2024
Cecil W. "Hootie" Ingram
Head Football Coach (Clemson)
Athletics Director (Florida State, Alabama)
Sept. 2, 1933 – May 6, 2024
Chip Kell*
2006 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Tennessee
Mar. 10, 1949 – May 25, 2024
Monte Kiffin
Head Football Coach
North Carolina State
Feb. 29, 1940 – July 11, 2024
Steve Kragthorpe
Head Football Coach
Tulsa, Louisville
Apr. 28, 1965 – Aug. 4, 2024
Alex Kroll*
1997 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Rutgers
Nov. 23, 1937 – Dec. 17, 2024
Mike Lude*
2001 NFF John L. Toner Award Recipient
Athletics Director (Kent State, Washington, Auburn)
Head Football Coach (Colorado State)
Colorado State
June 30, 1922 – Mar. 14, 2024
Bob Marcum
Athletics Director
Kansas, Marshall, Massachusetts, South Carolina
Oct. 29, 1936 – July 23, 2024
Bill McColl*
1973 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Stanford
Apr. 2, 1930 – Dec. 28, 2023
Joe Miller*
2005 NFF Chapter Leader Award Recipient
NFF Richmond (VA) Chapter
Dec. 14, 1939 – Nov. 3, 2024
Chris Mortensen
Sports Reporter and Columnist
ESPN
Nov. 7, 1951 – Mar. 3, 2024
Doug Porter*
2008 College Football Hall of Fame Coach
Mississippi Valley State, Howard, Fort Valley State (GA)
Aug. 15, 1928 – June 5, 2024
Don Read
Head Football Coach
Oregon, Oregon Tech, Portland State, Montana
Dec. 15, 1933 – Jan. 3, 2024
Rogers Redding*
2010 NFF Outstanding Football Official Award Recipient
2019 NFF Legacy Award Recipient
National Coordinator of College Football Officiating (CFO)
Football Official (Southwest Conference, SEC)
July 15, 1942 – Apr. 7, 1942
Homer Rice*
2024 NFF Leadership Hall of Fame Inductee
Athletics Director (North Carolina, Rice, Georgia Tech)
Head Football Coach (Cincinnati, Rice)
Feb. 20, 1927 – June 10, 2024
John Robinson*
2009 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
Southern California, UNLV
July 25, 1935 – Nov. 11, 2024
Frank Ryan
Athletics Director
Yale
July 12, 1936 – Jan. 1, 2024
Joe Schmidt*
2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Pittsburgh
Jan. 19, 1932 – Sept. 11, 2024
O.J. Simpson*
1983 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Southern California
July 9, 1947 – Apr. 10, 2024
Steve Sloan
Head Football Coach
Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Mississippi, Duke
Aug. 19, 1944 – Apr. 14, 2024
Bob Tyler
Head Football Coach
Mississippi State, North Texas, Millsaps (MS)
July 4, 1932 – Apr. 28, 2024
Jerry Wampfler
Head Football Coach
Colorado State
Aug. 6, 1932 – Jan. 21, 2024
John "Jack" Weidenbach
Athletics Director
Michigan
March 31, 1924 – Feb. 17, 2024
George M. Weiss*
NFF Vice Chairman & Trustee Emeritus
2014 NFF Gold Medal Recipient
Oct. 10, 1941 – July 30, 2024
Larry Zimmer*
2009 NFF Chris Schenkel Award Recipient
Colorado
Nov. 13, 1935 – Jan. 20, 2024
* Asterisk denotes a College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient
Courtesy of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.
