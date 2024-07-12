Nick and Terry Saban Walk the Red Carpet at ESPYs: Roll Call, July 12, 2024
Even though the game-winning touchdown from the 2023 Iron Bowl didn't end up winning "Best Play" at Thursday's nights ESPY Awards, Alabama was still represented at the annual event.
Former head coach Nick Saban was honored with the Icon Award and was surrouned by his family and former players. Saban and his wife, Ms. Terry, walked the red carpet in Los Angeles before the show. The legendary coach made sure to thank the sacrifices of his family during his acceptance speech.
"You have to have great support from your family," Saban said in the speech. "Ms. Terry’s been the love of my life for 52 years, and she’s supported me in every way as my family has. And I certainly appreciate that because there’s a lot of sacrifices families make in coaching. We actually moved 17 times before we got to Alabama."
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is in the lead after the first round at the Scottish Open. He shot a bogey-free 62 to hold a one-shot lead on the rest of the field at 8-under-par. It is his first time to lead a round since the 2022 PGA Championship. Two other Crimson Tide representatives are in the field with Lee Hodges T34 at 3-under, and Davis Riley T99th at even par.
- The entire men's golf team earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
- Alabama softball transfer commit Alexis Pupillo played with TC Colorado in the Canada Cup. Her team finished runner-up for Team Canada, and Pupillo hit .474 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
50 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and could be purchased for $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover while an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant